This Tax Form Can Give You a Bigger Refund

Nobody likes to pay taxes, and with tax season just ahead, millions of Americans will face the ordeal of preparing their returns in the coming months. With a new Form 1040 this year, there'll be a steep learning curve for many taxpayers to navigate.

Yet there's a tax form that you won't have to file with the IRS this April that can have an even larger impact on your taxes than your 1040. Moreover, many people only see this form once -- when they start a new job. Form W-4 plays a huge role in determining whether you'll owe tax or get a refund in April, and so it's important to make sure you understand how it works and when it makes sense to file a replacement.

Why Form W-4 is so important

The Employee's Withholding Allowance Certificate, better known as Form W-4, is one of the shortest tax forms you'll ever see. It has just seven lines, and four of those are taken up by just your name, address, Social Security number, and filing status. Yet despite its brevity, Form W-4 is a much bigger deal than most new employees give it credit for -- especially as they're having to deal with the big pile of documents competing for their attention at a new job.

Form W-4's purpose is to tell your employer how much money to withhold from your paychecks for federal tax purposes. As the form indicates, there are two key numbers that determine your withholding: the number of withholding allowances you claim, and any additional amount you choose to have withheld voluntarily. The filing status on Line 3 of Form W-4 is also important in determining the amount withheld.

If you don't have enough money withheld from your paychecks to cover federal tax, then you'll have to write a check at tax time -- and even potentially have to pay penalties. On the other hand, if you have too much money withheld, you'll get a big refund -- but you'll also have given up the chance to have higher paychecks during the year instead of waiting until the year is over to get it back in your refund check.

The devil's in the worksheets

Form W-4's size is misleading, because you actually need worksheets in order to come up with the correct numbers to put on the form. The first is known as the Personal Allowances Worksheet, and it's just the starting point to figuring out how many allowances you take on Line 5 of the W-4 form.