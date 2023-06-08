Tax helpline closed for summer as sunshine sparks rise in remote working

man working outside

The taxman is shutting down one of its most popular helplines over the summer, as figures reveal a drop in civil servants in the office in recent hot weather.

More than one million taxpayers will be hit by HM Revenue & Customs’ decision to close the self-assessment helpline for three months from Monday.

It comes as Government figures published Thursday revealed that just 32pc of HMRC staff were in the office last week when the sun came out – down from 50pc two weeks before.

The tax office, which allows its staff to work from home two days a week, has been under fire from MPs for its “unacceptable” customer service. Accountants and tax experts described the decision to close the helpline and deploy 350 staff elsewhere as a “cry for help”.

Any taxpayers trying to call will instead be pushed towards HMRC’s online guidance, digital assistant and web chat.

Richard Drax, the Tory MP for South Dorset, said: “It’s a strange coincidence as the sun comes out the phone lines are turned off until September.

“It’s a strange thing that the lines to help people with their tax returns have been switched off until September, and all work now has to be online, at a time the figures show that only a third of HMRC have bothered to go to the office.”

HMRC has also spent more than £90m on remote working technologies in the last three years, according to the Parliament Street think tank. A spokesman for HMRC said: “The equipment is required for staff to work in the office and elsewhere.”

The closure of the helpline – which receives around 5 million calls each year – has been blasted by tax advisers, accountancy bodies and charities who said that the decision exposes the “chaos at the tax office”.

In the past six months, taxpayers have reported being left on hold for over an hour to speak to an HMRC adviser, while others had to wait for months to receive their tax repayments.

The tax office has also cut its customer-facing staff from 25,500 to 19,500 over the past five years in its shift to digital services. More than 400 HMRC customer service advisers have recently gone on strike.

Gary Ashford, of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, a trade body, said: “This looks like a cry for help in a desperate situation. It is simply wrong that people trying to get help from HMRC to pay the right amount of tax find it so difficult to get the support they need.

“By shutting down one of the best-used helplines for the summer, HMRC is putting up a further barrier to people being able to easily get their tax right. This is another clear indicator that HMRC can’t cope with everything it is being tasked to do, and simply cannot meet the demands of a growing and ever more complex tax system.”

In June to August 2022, nearly 1.2 million people called the self-assessment helpline, with over 900,000 staying on to try to speak to an adviser.

The announcement also came just three weeks after HMRC launched a campaign urging taxpayers to file their tax return early this year.

Tax experts warned the shutdown will drive a last-minute rush to the phone lines this winter, piling more pressure on HMRC and resulting in even longer delays ahead of the self-assessment deadline of January 31.

Chris Etherington, of tax firm RSM, said: “A bleak winter could lie in wait for taxpayers with even longer waiting times.”

HMRC said it is hoping to close the phone lines every summer from now on as part of a new seasonal model of the self-assessment helpline.

The shutdown will free up 350 full-time advisers to take urgent calls on other lines and answer correspondence, the tax office said.

It defended its decision on the grounds that two-thirds of all self-assessment calls it receives “can be resolved by customers themselves online”.

But the Low Income Tax Reform Group has expressed concerns about this rationale, which it said “is lacking in evidence and needs better explanation”.

Senga Prior, of the Association of Taxation Technicians, a trade body, also said: “HMRC is suggesting that during the closure taxpayers can go online to resolve issues but there are lots of tasks such as cancelling a tax return or chasing a refund which can only be done by calling the helpline.”

For some, going online will not be an option. The digitally excluded will be left with no other option other than to wait for the phone lines to reopen in September or write a letter to HMRC. In 28pc of cases, HMRC takes over two weeks to respond to a taxpayer’s letter.

HMRC said it has found no link between customer service performance and its working from home policy.

It added it will closely monitor the effect of this seasonal trial on service performance and customer satisfaction levels and will engage with stakeholders from key representative bodies to assess the impact of these changes.

