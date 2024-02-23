Tax increase on ballot for Aledo & Joy ambulance services

Ambulance services on the ballot in two Illinois cities in the QCA when voters consider a tax increase.

The increase will be on the ballot in March for residents of Aledo and Joy. The fire protection districts are behind the measures they say are needed to keep providing ambulance services, and a spokesperson for the Mercer County ambulance community says the money would cover the higher cost associated with the new ambulance service through Elite Industrial Services.

Aledo, Joy and Seaton Fire Protection and the City of Keithsburg districts entered into a contract with the company January 1.

The spokesperson says more money would be needed to cover the added expense beyond the tax increase. The property tax measure will be on the march 19t primary ballot.

