Tax increase proposed for Mecklenburg County
Taxes in Mecklenburg County may go up soon.
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio is proposing a 1.6% property tax increase.
Diorio’s budget fully funds the CMS request for an extra $38 million.
The county said 79% of those funds are expected to go towards pay for teachers and staff members.
Diorio is also recommending a $2.5 billion referendum for new schools.
These recommendations are a part of Diorio’s budget for Fiscal Year 2024 to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners.
