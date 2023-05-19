Tax increase proposed for Mecklenburg County

Taxes in Mecklenburg County may go up soon.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio is proposing a 1.6% property tax increase.

Diorio’s budget fully funds the CMS request for an extra $38 million.

The county said 79% of those funds are expected to go towards pay for teachers and staff members.

Diorio is also recommending a $2.5 billion referendum for new schools.

These recommendations are a part of Diorio’s budget for Fiscal Year 2024 to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners.

