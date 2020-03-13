Tax on internet ads gets traction in Maryland

BRIAN WITTE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to make Maryland the first state in the nation to tax companies like Facebook and Google for money they make from digital ads on the internet is making steps forward in the state's legislature.

Opponents, however, say the state would have a hard time enforcing it and that the measure violates federal law, as well as the First Amendment.

The state Senate is poised to take up the bill this weekend, as lawmakers work on an expedited basis on priority legislation, in case they decide to adjourn early due to coronavirus.

The measure would impose a tax based on global annual gross revenues for companies that make more than $100 million globally. It would require companies to file a tax return with the state. Supporters are describing it as a necessary step to overhaul the state's tax methods in response to significant changes in how businesses advertise.

“Fundamentally, the idea is the ads that are served up in the state of Maryland on platforms, the revenue that is generated from the service of those ads in the state of Maryland would be subject to an excise tax,” Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat who is a bill sponsor, said.

The revenues companies make on digital ads would be subject to a tax of between 2.5% to 10%, based on estimates made by the companies on how much of their advertising is seen in the state.

State analysts have estimated the measure could raise as much as $250 million a year to help pay for a far-reaching and expensive education measure, which is estimated to cost billions of dollars over the next decade.

Opponents say the measure violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce, as well as other federal laws. They also note that Maryland does not currently tax advertising at all.

“I think the day it would come into law, there will be an injunction and it’ll be a significant court case, so I think it will be delayed a long time,” said Sen. Andrew Serafini, a Republican who opposes the measure.

Sen. James Rosapepe, a Democrat who supports the bill, said it took 25 years and a series of court decisions to enable states to collect sales tax from Amazon on e-commerce.

“Folks don’t like to pay taxes, so I’m sure these big boys will try to fight every way they can, but in the end they’re going to lose, because it’s the right thing to do,” Rosapepe said in a recent interview.

Only Nebraska has similar legislation pending, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures, but it would impose a sales tax on digital advertising, rather than a gross receipts tax. The measure isn't getting traction so far in Nebraska.

Facebook and Google declined to comment, referring instead to positions against the bill taken by a trade association that represents leading global internet companies.

"Internet companies have real concerns about discriminatory and punitive measures, like Maryland’s proposed digital advertising tax, that specifically or disproportionately target online goods and services in ways that don’t impact their offline equivalents,” said Robert Callahan, the association's senior vice president of government affairs.

Christopher Oswald, senior vice president for government relations with the Association of National Advertising, testified at a bill hearing in Maryland that taxes on advertising have failed in other states. Arizona, Iowa and Florida have passed broad advertising taxes before, only to repeal them, because they hurt local economies and proved impossible to administer, he said.

“Since 1987, the year Florida adopted and later repealed a state tax on advertising just eight months later, broad advertising taxes have been considered in more than 40 states and rejected by all of them,” Oswald said at a January bill hearing.

A 16-page letter of legal advice from the Maryland attorney general's office concluded that “although there is some risk” a court would find the measure invalid on constitutional grounds, the legislation is not “clearly unconstitutional.”

“The law does not always fit neatly with emerging technologies and that makes it difficult to predict how a court would rule on legal challenges to regulation of those technologies,” said the Feb. 7 letter from the attorney general's office to Serafini.

  • Coronavirus travel ban throws Americans abroad into panic, airports in chaos
    Yahoo News

    Coronavirus travel ban throws Americans abroad into panic, airports in chaos

    As word of an impending ban on travel to the United States spread in this tourist mecca for Americans — where it was 2 a.m. when President Trump spoke from the Oval Office — panic spread among travelers frantic to return to the U.S. It fueled a chaotic scene before the sun had even come up Thursday morning in Barcelona's El Prat airport as hundreds faced five-hour waits in lines to find that tickets home were either unavailable or unaffordable. The frenzy was precipitated by omissions and misstatements in Trump's address, which did not make clear that it would not apply to returning U.S. citizens, something that officials tried to clear up later that night and into Thursday morning. The focus of the president's speech was on blasting European governments for not banning flights from China as he had, apparently blaming them for cases of the “foreign virus” coming into the U.S. and for “a number of new clusters in the United States [that] were seeded by travelers from Europe.”

  • CDC tested only 77 people this week; coronavirus testing slow around the nation
    Yahoo News

    CDC tested only 77 people this week; coronavirus testing slow around the nation

    Despite insistent promises from the Trump administration, coronavirus testing in the United States appears to be proceeding with a marked lack of urgency. An examination of state and federal records by Yahoo News finds that American states are, on average, testing fewer than 100 people per day — while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tested fewer than 100 people total in the first two days of this week. Meanwhile, a single private lab is performing tests, according to a trade group representing such facilities.

  • Johnson Sidelines Subpoena Vote, Says He Will Directly Target U.S. Consulting Firm Linked with Burisma
    National Review

    Johnson Sidelines Subpoena Vote, Says He Will Directly Target U.S. Consulting Firm Linked with Burisma

    Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) decided on Wednesday to drop a subpoena of a former Ukrainian embassy official as part of an ongoing probe into Burisma and the Bidens, saying instead that he would “go straight to the source” and subpoena Blue Star Strategies, the U.S. firm which lobbied on behalf of Burisma. Citing “an abundance of caution” and “time for you to receive additional briefings,” Johnson told his colleagues in a letter on Wednesday that he would “postpone” the vote to subpoena Andrii Telizhenko, who worked for Blue Star. “While we work through those questions, at the suggestion of both Republican and Democrat Committee members, we will instead go straight to the source and compel the same records and an appearance directly from Blue Star Strategies,” he added.

  • Satellite images show Iran has built mass graves amid coronavirus outbreak
    The Guardian

    Satellite images show Iran has built mass graves amid coronavirus outbreak

    Satellite images of mass graves in the city of Qom suggest Iran's coronavirus epidemic is even more serious than the authorities are admitting. The pictures, first published by the New York Times, show the excavation of a new section in a cemetery on the northern fringe of Iran's holy city in late February, and two long trenches dug, of a total length of 100 yards, by the end of the month. On 24 February, at the time the trenches were being dug, a legislator from Qom, 75 miles (120 km) south of Tehran, accused the health ministry of lying about the scale of the outbreak, saying there had already been 50 deaths in the city, at a time when the ministry was claiming only 12 people had died from the virus nationwide.

  • Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York
    Reuters

    Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York

    A female diplomat from the Philippines mission to the United Nations tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according to a note sent to U.N. missions, making the woman the first known case at the world body's New York headquarters. According to the online U.N. directory of diplomatic staff, there are about 12 diplomats at the Filipino mission, which is on 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The Philippines Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin posted on Twitter that the diplomat was young, spritely and "doing well," adding that she had recently returned from Florida.

  • Intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft were watching US submarines during ICEX
    Military Times

    Intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft were watching US submarines during ICEX

    The commander of U.S. Northern Command told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday that a pair of Russian reconnaissance aircraft intercepted by U.S. and Canadian jets March 9 were loitering around a U.S. submarine exercise known as ICEX. Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy told lawmakers during a House Armed Services Committee hearing that the Russian aircraft were “operating in one of our ICEX exercises we had where submarines actually pop up out of the ice.” O'Shaughnessy said the Russian aircraft loitered about 2,500 feet above a camp that was built for the submarine exercise.

  • Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Tries to Get Judge Booted From Case
    The Daily Beast

    Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Tries to Get Judge Booted From Case

    Doomsday mom Lori Vallow is trying to get an Idaho judge booted from her case while she sits in jail, unable to raise enough money to bail out. It's not clear why Vallow—who has refused to cooperate with the investigation into her missing children—wants Madison County Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins disqualified; her lawyer's filing didn't give a reason. She appeared before Eddins last week, requesting that her $5 million bail be lowered to $10,000.

  • Cough? Fever? Coronavirus symptoms are not enough, Americans find, as strict rules limit who gets tested
    Yahoo News Video

    Cough? Fever? Coronavirus symptoms are not enough, Americans find, as strict rules limit who gets tested

    But we didn't recommend any testing because you did not meet the CDC's criteria of having traveled outside the country to a known nation or place that has it, and you also have not been in contact with anybody who has it. Still concerned, McNamara said he followed up with the Warren County Health Services. But they also told him he did not meet the CDC's criteria for testing.

  • Terrifying security camera footage shows Tennessee tornado's rampage through Nashville
    USA TODAY

    Terrifying security camera footage shows Tennessee tornado's rampage through Nashville

    A Metro Nashville Police Department camera captured a terrifying scene as a tornado rampaged through a Nashville street. The shaky footage, shared on Thursday, showed the severity of the tornado that hit the area, along with Middle Tennessee, on March 3. "Despite water damage to the camera housing, the stored video survived."

  • On coronavirus, White House can't get its stories straight
    Yahoo News

    On coronavirus, White House can't get its stories straight

    On Wednesday night, with markets tumbling and concern spreading about the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump delivered a primetime address from the White House to help calm nerves across the globe. On three central issues, however, Trump gave out misinformation that had to be corrected later, spreading panic everywhere from European airports to the financial markets. Trump said the U.S. would “be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” but within hours statements from the White House and Department of Homeland Security clarified that it did not apply to legal permanent residents, or immediate family members of U.S. citizens.

  • Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election
    The Week

    Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election

    The U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been "much, much worse than almost any other country that's been affected," Ashish Jha, who runs the Harvard Global Health Institute, told NPR on Thursday. There are a lot of reasons why the U.S. lags other countries in testing for the new coronavirus — defective early tests by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the decision not to adopt an effective German test adopted by the World Health Organization — but Politico's Dan Diamond told Fresh Air's Terry Gross on Thursday that politics also seems to have played a role, along with mismanagement and infighting between, for example, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Seema Verma, the Medicare chief.

  • Cory Booker Could Have Been the Nominee
    National Review

    Cory Booker Could Have Been the Nominee

    With decisive victories in Michigan and Missouri on Tuesday, Joe Biden widened his lead over Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. With looming primary contests in Biden-friendly, delegate-rich Florida, Ohio, and Illinois, Sanders could be forced to concede sooner than he'd like. New Jersey senator Cory Booker's endorsement, which he offered Monday over Twitter.

  • Coronavirus: British Airways boss tells staff jobs will go
    BBC

    Coronavirus: British Airways boss tells staff jobs will go

    British Airways is to ground flights 'like never before' and lay off staff in response to the coronavirus. In a memo to staff titled "The Survival of British Airways", boss Alex Cruz warned that job cuts could be "short term, perhaps long term". The airline industry was facing a "crisis of global proportions" that was worse than that caused by the SARS virus or 9/11.

  • Reuters

    'Italy has abandoned us': Brother trapped with sister's body in coronavirus shutdown

    Teresa Franzese, 47, lived with her family in the southern city of Naples and started to show the symptoms of coronavirus last week. Given the uncertainty, undertakers and even the local hospital refused to pick up the body. Franzese, a personal fitness trainer, showed her body laid behind him.

  • Pregnant 19-year-old, child die trying to climb U.S. border wall
    Yahoo News Video

    Pregnant 19-year-old, child die trying to climb U.S. border wall

    A 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the U.S. border wall near El Paso, Texas, U.S. and Guatemalan authorities said Thursday.

  • Weinstein defiant at sentencing: 'I wasn't about power. I was about making great movies.'
    NBC News

    Weinstein defiant at sentencing: 'I wasn't about power. I was about making great movies.'

    Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein swung back at critics during his sentencing Wednesday, saying in a rambling defense of his character that he had "no great power in this industry" while addressing the two women at the center of his rape trial. The women — Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, and Mimi Haley, a former "Project Runway" production assistant — spoke during the sentencing about the emotional trauma that has lingered for years after, they say, Weinstein, 67, assaulted them. During the trial, Mann had testified that she felt pressure to have sex with Weinstein, the co-founder of the entertainment company Miramax, after meeting him at a party in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles several years ago.

  • Coronavirus: Sick Americans face Kafkaesque nightmare in search of testing
    The Independent

    Coronavirus: Sick Americans face Kafkaesque nightmare in search of testing

    Donald Trump said last week that “anyone who wants a test can get a test” — but that has not been the experience for many. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a congressional committee on Thursday that the lack of testing was “a failing. The idea of anybody getting it easily the way people in other countries are doing it, we are not set up for that.

  • Ethiopia, Kenya confirm first virus cases in East Africa
    AFP

    Ethiopia, Kenya confirm first virus cases in East Africa

    Kenya and Ethiopia on Friday announced their first confirmed cases of coronavirus, as East Africa, which has so far been unscathed by the global pandemic, scaled up emergency measures to contain its spread. In Kenya, a 27-year-old Kenyan woman tested positive for the virus on Thursday in Nairobi, a week after returning from the United States via London. The government had traced all the contacts of the patient since she arrived back in Kenya on March 5, he said.

  • A Fox News host tried 4 times to ask a Trump official if there were enough ventilators and ICU units for coronavirus patients, but couldn't get a straight answer
    Business Insider

    A Fox News host tried 4 times to ask a Trump official if there were enough ventilators and ICU units for coronavirus patients, but couldn't get a straight answer

    Fox News' Martha McCallum tried fruitlessly to grill a top Trump administration health official on whether the US has enough medical equipment like ventilators to treat a growing number of coronavirus patients. McCallum asked the question to Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, four different times, but was unable to extract a clear answer. At one point, Verma pivoted to praising President Donald Trump for taking "such bold and decisive action," though his administration has been fiercely criticized for its handling of the pandemic.

  • Anger grows at Trump administration's coronavirus testing failures
    The Guardian

    Anger grows at Trump administration's coronavirus testing failures

    Anger is mounting in the US over the Trump administration's failure to test for coronavirus on a scale that could contain the outbreak and mitigate its most devastating impacts. Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, described the current state of affairs as “a failing” at a hearing of the House oversight committee. From Congress to state capitals across the country, politicians of both main parties have shown rare bipartisan agreement that the pace of federal testing is woefully inadequate.

  • Coronavirus patient visited conference at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip, had symptoms prior
    USA TODAY

    Coronavirus patient visited conference at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip, had symptoms prior

    Three new coronavirus cases in Nevada include a New York woman in her 40s who attended a large conference on the Las Vegas Strip. The hospitalized patient attended the Women in Power Summit from March 5-8 at the Mirage. The health district said it is working with the Mirage and organizers of the summit to inform attendees and identify people who came in close contact with the individual.

  • Sister of executed man to governor: 'You killed my brother'
    Associated Press

    Sister of executed man to governor: 'You killed my brother'

    The sister of an executed inmate, whose case drew national scrutiny because he was not the gunman, confronted Alabama's governor on Thursday for not stopping the lethal injection. The sister of Nathaniel Woods approached Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as she spoke with reporters about the U.S. Census, WSFA reported. Woods was put to death March 5 by lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court and the governor both declined to intervene.

  • North Korea's Kim guides artillery drills despite coronavirus concerns
    Reuters

    North Korea's Kim guides artillery drills despite coronavirus concerns

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his second public appearance this week to oversee military drills, despite concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus. Kim guided the spot drills on Thursday, which included a firing competition by artillery units to evaluate their combat readiness, the official KCNA news agency said on Friday. North Korea, sandwiched between China and South Korea, has not confirmed any cases of the coronavirus but has stepped up border checks and imposed quarantine measures.

  • Italy’s Nightmare Offers a Chilling Preview of What’s Coming
    Bloomberg

    Italy’s Nightmare Offers a Chilling Preview of What’s Coming

    For those lucky enough not to be living through the Italian lockdown, pay attention: What's happening in Milan, Florence and Rome offers a likely preview of what's coming to New York, London or Paris in a week or two. Consider this our letter to you from Italy, written from the seclusion of our couches and dining room tables, with a taste of what you should expect. Whether it's shuttered shops, civil unrest, or the coronavirus itself, it will be difficult to avoid the trauma Italy has experienced in the past three weeks.

  • Biden unveils plan to combat coronavirus
    Yahoo News Video

    Biden unveils plan to combat coronavirus

    Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Trump's response to the coronavirus, and announced his own plan to deal with the pandemic.