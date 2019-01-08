How Will the New Tax Law Affect Retirees?

The changes in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law late in 2017 will be reflected in 2018 tax returns, which are filed this spring. The law is one of the most sweeping tax code reforms of the last three decades, and is likely to affect all Americans who file tax returns. Many of its provisions are certain to affect retirees. Here's a look at four of the most significant.

Puzzled looking older man reviewing documents, pencil in hand. More

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

1. The standard deduction is nearly doubling.

Deductions are amounts subtracted from income, lowering the taxable income and thus reducing the total amount owed in tax.

Taxpayers must choose between two categories: the standard deduction and itemized deductions. If filers choose the standard deduction, they exclude a set amount from their income. If they choose to itemize, they subtract the dollar value of each deductible category.

The new tax law almost doubles the standard deduction, from $6,350 to $12,000 for single filers, and from $12,700 to $24,000 for married people filing jointly.

On the face of it, the considerable hike in the standard deduction sounds significant. It may not be as far-reaching as it initially seems, though. In years past, filers using the standard deduction could include a personal exemption as well, as long as no one claimed them as a dependent . For 2017, for instance, single filers using the then standard deduction of $6,500 could also subtract $4,150 from their income for a personal exemption, making the total adjustment $10,650.

But the personal exemption was eliminated under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, so folks taking the standard deduction for 2018 won't have access to also taking a personal exemption any longer.

The jump in the 2018 standard deduction thus represents more of a muted increase from the former standard deduction plus personal exemption level, rather than effectively doubling the past standard deduction. The gain is more than 12% for a single filer, for instance. That's still a nice increase, and it more than makes up for the elimination of the personal exemption. But it's just not as much as an initial comparison of amounts might lead you to believe.

The increase in the standard deduction has the resulting effect of making itemization necessary for fewer people, including retirees. In the past, itemizing as many deductions as possible was the smartest move, as long as the total exceeded the amount of the standard deduction plus the personal exemption. Common deductions included mortgage interest up to $1 million, a level that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has now reduced to $750,000.

The rise in the standard deduction might mean that retirees can achieve roughly the same overall deductible by taking the standard amount as they could by itemizing. Once you get an idea of what your itemized deductibles add up to, you can decide whether itemizing still makes sense. If not, taking the standard deduction can save time, effort, and tax-preparation expenses.

2. The deduction for state and local taxes has been capped.

There's also a brand new cap on another widely used deduction: state and local taxes, including property tax (SALT). In the past, the total could be deducted, period. Your SALT total made no difference to its deductible status. But for 2018 and beyond, SALT deductions are restricted to a total of $10,000.