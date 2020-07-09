Tax Master Network Launches New Automated SaaS Tax Operating System®

CINCINNATI, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Master Network Inc. (TMN), a Financial Gravity Companies Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) portfolio company, announced the launch of TMN's Automated Tax Operating System® tool.

Tax professionals and financial advisors understand that proactive planning is the key to paying less tax. For 15 years, TMN has offered a unique planning tool that diagnoses the mistakes and missed opportunities that cost clients taxes they don't have to pay and produces a written "prescription" to produce savings. That left tax advisors responsible for "filling the prescription" and implementing those recommendations.

Now TMN is rolling out a new SaaS-based system that automates all those complex processes. The new Automated Tax Operating System® works with a powerful CRM system to load all the forms, checklists, templates, email reminders, and other documents into a single integrated tool. Tax professionals using the system, which comes bundled with Tax Master Network's "Advanced" and "Elite" membership levels. "This new system will save hours of staff time that used to go into coordinating different tasks in different systems," said Tax Master Network CEO Ed Lyon. "They'll also avoid costly mistakes and 'dropped balls' that could cost clients aggravation and IRS penalties," he continued.

The TMN includes CPAs, EAs, and financial advisors who understand the central role tax planning plays in financial services. Members enjoy several SAAS-based planning tools, plus a comprehensive suite of marketing and technical tax training programs and resources. Interested professionals can visit www.TaxMasterNetwork.com/ to learn more.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies is a parent company of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to our clients. www.financialgravity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tax-master-network-launches-new-automated-saas-tax-operating-system-301090525.html

SOURCE Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.