Tax Prep 2022: AARP Offers Free Assistance — What Documents Will You Need To Provide?

kupicoo / Getty Images

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program gives help each year to assist taxpayers with their form preparations, and has resumed the service with the onset of the 2022 tax season. Tax-Aide sites will begin taking appointments for free tax preparation and e-filing services beginning in early February, AARP said.

See: 5 Alternative Ways To Build Your Wealth in 2022

Find: 6 Top Tips for How To Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

Tax-Aide will offer the same options as last year for tax preparations, including:

Low contact models, which allow taxpayers to drop off their papers (or have them scanned) and return to review

Fully virtual service

Virtual coaching service

Tax-Aide sites might be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but AARP ensures that each site is run in a way that keeps everyone safe, complies with state and local laws, and takes into account the number of available volunteers.

Related: Child Tax Credit Guidance Updated by IRS

They list the below as general documents needed for tax filing and recommend bringing them to your meeting:

Previous two year’s tax return(s)

All correspondence received from the IRS and your state/local taxing authority

Social Security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation showing taxpayer identification numbers for every individual on your return

Government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer

Checking or savings account information if you want to direct deposit any refund(s) or direct debit any amounts due

Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) for each individual (if applicable)

You will also need to provide proof of income and any reason for deductions you wish to claim. This usually comes as a W-2 or 1099 form.

“Tax-Aide is a free service for anyone who needs help completing their tax return and filing it electronically,” said Cindy Gossett, AARP Tax-Aide Washington state coordinator. “Our dedicated and certified volunteers will provide the same high-quality service as in years past, just in a different way to accommodate COVID-19.”

Story continues

Discover: What 2022 Means for Stimulus Checks and the Child Tax Credit

Explore: What COVID-Era Programs Will Continue in 2022?

In order to find your local Tax-Aide site, you can search AARP’s locator page once tax season begins.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tax Prep 2022: AARP Offers Free Assistance — What Documents Will You Need To Provide?