Tax Prep Company Intuit Ramps Up Lobbying Ahead Of Free File Fight

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (center) tours an IRS facility in Lanham, Maryland, in 2022.

Intuit, best known for its TurboTax and QuickBooks software, has ramped up its lobbying spending ahead of the release of a long-awaited Treasury Department report on the practicality of allowing taxpayers to file their information online for free directly to the IRS.

According to a new report from Groundwork Action, the political arm of progressive economics group Groundwork Collaborative, the efforts are the latest chapter in a long effort to maintain its market share in the electronic tax prep market, even as pressure has been building to make it easier for consumers to bypass commercial tax software.

“Our report lays out how tax preparation companies like Intuit have spent over $44 million to block a free tax filing option and have scammed millions of taxpayers into paying to file their taxes,” said Igor Volsky, the executive director of Groundwork Action.

“The IRS must ensure that all Americans have the choice to file through an easy and straightforward public option that would be available to anyone who wants it and take minutes to complete,” he said.

The report is a retrospective of what the group calls “Intuit’s Taxpayer Racket,” ranging from reports the company tried to make its free filing offerings less visible in web searches to discourage their use to company officials calling government-offered free filing a “conflict of interest” while it made it more difficult for some groups, like those with disabilities or the unemployed, to file.

Citing data from nonprofit money and politics website OpenSecrets, the report says Intuit spent a record $3.5 million on lobbying in 2022 and more than $44 million since 1998.

Separately, OpenSecrets has reported Intuit spent $980,000 on lobbying in just the first three months of 2023, a pace that if it were to be maintained would result in another record year for Intuit lobbying spending.

Intuit declined to break out how much of the increase in lobbying was due to the Free File program.

In a statement to HuffPost, a company spokeswoman said, “Intuit strongly believes in advocating on behalf of its customers. We engage and educate policymakers on various issues, from AI and innovation to benefit individuals and small businesses to stronger consumer protections and tax simplification.”

The report comes at a time when the long-simmering fight over whether and how taxpayers should be able to settle up with the government is set to heat up.

The Treasury Department is expected to soon release a report looking at the feasibility of developing a direct e-filing system operated by the government. The feasibility report was mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year.

A poll developed by the Economic Security Project and progressive polling project Navigator found a direct filing system, without having to go through a commercial software site’s portal, would be popular.

Adam Ruben, vice president of campaigns and political strategy for the Economic Security Project, said 60 million Americans have such simple returns the IRS could do them automatically.

“If just half of those taxpayers used a free and simplified system, it could save Americans a combined $7 billion and a total of 32,000 years of life — every single year,” he said.

Intuit said a direct file system would not be cheap to build or operate.

“An IRS direct-to-e-file system will create a clear conflict of interest for the IRS, given its role as tax collector, administrator, auditor, and enforcer. The IRS becoming the judge, jury, and executioner of people’s personal finances is un-American,” a company spokeswoman said.

“We will continue unapologetically advocating for American taxpayers, simplifying the tax code, and against a direct-to-IRS e-file system because it’s a bad idea that will especially hurt low-income and other vulnerable individuals and families,” she added.

The Free File program began in October 2002 with an agreement between the IRS and 17 tax prep companies to have 60% of the population eligible for free preparation and filing, based on adjusted gross income.

But more than two decades later, that group, now known as Free File Inc., is down to seven members, and Intuit and H&R Block, the two biggest tax prep firms, are no longer part of the effort. The agreement with the IRS is up for renewal after Oct. 31.

Intuit still offers free filing on its own, despite no longer being a part of the Free File program. It said 113 million people filed for free using its software over the past nine years.