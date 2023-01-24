Tax preparer sentenced for bilking clients, IRS

Jan. 23—A tax preparer who admitted defrauding clients and the IRS out of more than $330,000 in 2014 was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison.

Donald Royce, former owner of Royce & Associates, was charged in 2017 with bilking clients, including some who live in Scranton, through a scheme that involved submitting fraudulent tax returns to the IRS without their knowledge.

Federal prosecutors said Royce, 46, of Orlando, Florida, gave clients a copy of their return, then made changes that increased the amount of their refund. The IRS electronically wired the refund to Royce, who pocketed the excess funds. Royce also advised a client who owed the IRS money to pay him and he would forward the payment, but he instead kept the money.

The case against Royce was delayed several years because he claimed he suffered a head injury in 2013 that left him unable to understand the charges or assist his defense. U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani ruled in December 2021 that he was competent to stand trial based a neuropsychologist's finding that there was no medical basis for Royce's claims.

Royce pleaded guilty in March to one count each of mail fraud and tax fraud. At sentencing, Mariani found that Royce's intentional actions to feign incompetency amounted to obstruction of justice, which increased his sentencing guidelines.

In addition to the prison sentence, Mariani ordered Royce to pay $336,160 in restitution to more than 40 victims and the IRS. He also ordered him to forfeit $155,812 in proceeds from his crimes.

