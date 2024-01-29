Tax reform at top of list for House Speaker Charles McCall in his final year in legislature

As he enters his final year in the Oklahoma Legislature, House Speaker Charles McCall said he’ll press for comprehensive tax reform.

A slate of tax cut proposals and reforms to a new private school tax credit program all top McCall’s legislative agenda for this year.

He also said Oklahomans should expect to see a focus on policies related to public education, workforce development and state-tribal relations in the four-month legislative session that begins Feb. 5.

McCall, R-Atoka, the state’s longest-serving House speaker, said throughout his 12 years in office, there have been attempts to take a comprehensive approach to tax reform. More often than not, though, lawmakers end up cutting taxes in a piecemeal approach, he said.

“Tax reform is what will benefit Oklahoma and Oklahomans the most in the long run,” McCall said in a recent interview with Oklahoma Voice.

McCall said he supports Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to call a special session on tax cuts ahead of the regular legislative session.

Stitt has requested a 0.25% income tax cut that would reduce the state’s top tax rate to 4.5%. McCall has said his chamber will vote on the proposed tax cut even though the Senate won’t take up any legislation in the special session.

Proponents of proposed tax cuts say the state is in a sound financial position with more than $4 billion squirreled away in reserve accounts. But a bipartisan group of critics disagree, saying any cuts lawmakers make now could make it difficult for the state to withstand an economic downturn.

While it only takes a majority of the Legislature to approve tax cuts, lawmakers must achieve three-fourths majorities in both chambers to raise taxes.

McCall has filed bills to temporarily or permanently cut personal income taxes by 0.25% or 0.5%.

He also filed bills to phase out the state’s corporate income tax and implement a flat tax of 4.25% for all taxpayers.

“You have to continue to work on multiple fronts,” he said.

Lawmakers last approved corporate and personal income tax cuts in 2021 through legislation introduced by McCall.

But tax cuts have been a contentious issue at the Capitol in the years since. Citing previous state budget shortfalls and uncertainty about Oklahoma’s long-term financial picture, leading GOP senators have largely rebuffed calls for major tax reforms.

Changes sought to Oklahoma's private school tax credit program

McCall said he wants to tweak a new program that offers tax credits to families who have children attending private schools. He also expects to see an emphasis on public schools, workforce initiatives and tribal issues this session.

He’s filed several bills to tweak the Parental Choice Tax Credit Act he championed last year that created new private school tax credits.

He wants to make clear that the credits should not be considered taxable income and aims for the Oklahoma Tax Commission to administer the application process based on the school year, as opposed to the calendar year.

The tax credits could be a hot topic in the Legislature this year after tens of thousands of families applied.

The cap on the credits is set to automatically increase to $200 million this year and $250 million next year. But McCall has previously said he thinks GOP members in his chamber would support increasing the cap to $250 million this year.

Asked if he would support doing away with the funding limits entirely, McCall said, “I always felt like the cap was unnecessary.”

Some Republican senators said last year they wouldn’t support the program without a cap.

Education, tribal issues could also be hot topics for Oklahoma's 2024 legislative session

Education always is a priority, McCall said.

After the Legislature hiked teacher pay and classroom funding last year, McCall said lawmakers must weigh whether another funding boost is necessary. But he expects lawmakers will hear a number of bills aimed at improving educational outcomes this year.

“We’re always interested in making sure that teachers have resources and are tasked with fair asks in educating children,” he said.

McCall also said he wants to see greater collaboration between K-12 districts and Oklahoma’s colleges, universities and CareerTech centers to ensure the state is getting more students interested in high-demand fields like health care and engineering.

In the final days of the legislative session last year, lawmakers passed bills to offer one-year tobacco and motor vehicle registration compact extensions to Oklahoma’s tribes as their leaders attempted to negotiate new agreements with the governor.

Although Stitt has recently made some headway in finalizing new, long-term compacts, McCall said the Legislature will continue to communicate with Oklahoma’s tribes to determine if another extension is necessary.

What's next for Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall?

As for what’s next for McCall, the speaker said he’s focused on his final year in the Legislature.

McCall said he’s looking forward to helping the chamber’s new speaker transition into the role after the GOP caucus holds leadership elections later this year.

“I don’t want to sound cliché here, but the truth is I’m focused on finishing my speakership,” he said.

