Tax Refund 2022: You Could Miss Out on $6,728 by Not Claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit

Georgina Tzanetos
·2 min read
MajaMitrovic / iStock.com
MajaMitrovic / iStock.com

The Earned Income Tax Credit is one of largest tax credits you can receive every year, but often overlooked come tax time. The credit is intended for low-to-moderate-income families to provide financial relief and allow for larger tax refunds the larger the number of family members.

IRS Tax Brackets: Here’s How Much You’ll Pay in 2022 on What You Earned in 2021
Prepare: Child Tax Credit: If You Didn’t Receive IRS Letter 6419, Do This

The IRS claims that one in five eligible taxpayers do not claim the credit and miss out on money they are entitled to every year. The EITC is only available to those who file a tax return every year. However, the rules have changed this year, and the EITC is worth as much as $6,728 for a family with three or more children — that’s up to $1,502 for taxpayers who do not have a qualifying child, the IRS stated. Your exact amount depends on whether or not you owe any taxes. If the amount of the EITC you are owed is greater than your tax bill, then you will receive the difference.

In order to be eligible to claim the EITC on a 2021 tax return, you must have worked and earned income under $51,464. If married, filing jointly this number increases to $57,414. Your investment will also need to have been under $10,000 during 2021 and you did not file a foreign earned income statement. You will need to have a valid Social Security number by the due date of your 2021 tax return and have been a U.S. citizen or resident alien during the entirety of 2021.

Teens & Taxes: My Teen Has Investment Income — Do They Need to File Taxes?
Compare: What To Do (and Not Do) If You Can’t Afford Your Property Taxes

The only way to receive this credit is to file a tax return, which means that even if you do not make enough money to file a tax return ordinarily, but believe you meet all of the eligibility requirements, then you must still file for 2021 in order to receive the money in your refund.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tax Refund 2022: You Could Miss Out on $6,728 by Not Claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit

Recommended Stories

  • Murdered over a Selfie? Retrial Approaches in the Shocking Killing of Texan Bakari Henderson in Greece

    The 22-year-old was celebrating his graduation overseas when a mob of white men chased and beat him. While no attackers were initially convicted of murder, an upcoming retrial once again seeks justice

  • NJ property tax relief program to give $900M to nearly 1.8M residents

    The ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program is an initiative that will distribute $900 million in property tax relief to 1.8 million New Jersey residents.

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • Stimulus Update: You May Be Owed Money – Here’s How to Find Out

    Amid a complicated and messy tax season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is telling Americans that if they didn't get the full amount of the third Economic Impact Payment, some might be eligible to...

  • Crazy-Sounding Tax Deductions That Are Actually Legal To Use

    Now that the new year is upon us, before you know it, it will be time to file your taxes. Soon, tax documents like your W-2 will begin tumbling in, and you'll have to start assembling all of your...

  • ‘The Amazing Race’ prize is $1 million. How much of that do winners get to keep?

    “It’s more confusing than it needs to be,” an NC State University tax expert said. But he still broke it down for us.

  • Can Shiba Inu Repeat Its 2021 Return of 43,800,000%?

    If you had invested $2.29 in Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) on Jan. 1, 2021, and held on, you would have been a millionaire by the end of the year. It crushed its big brother Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), up 3,520% for the year, and Bitcoin, which returned just 62%. While 2021 was a breakout year for cryptocurrency gains, it didn't improve mainstream adoption all that much.

  • This Underrated Crypto Could Skyrocket in 1 Year

    A handful of large tokens make up the vast majority of the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin, for example, has a market cap of $826 billion and accounts for 35% of the entire crypto market. Ethereum, the second-largest token, has 15% of the total market, making these two cryptocurrencies cover fully half of all cryptocurrency's value of about $2.3 trillion.

  • How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax

    You can avoid capital gains taxes by investing long-term, taking advantage of tax-deferred retirement plans and offsetting gains.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Where Should You Invest Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

    Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth over time, but choosing the right investments is key. When the market is shaky, it can be challenging to ensure you're investing in stocks that have the potential to weather the storm. Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors of all time, so when he gives advice about stock picking, it pays to listen.

  • Elon Musk's brother said neither of the pair is obsessed with wealth because that would be 'boring'

    Kimbal Musk said he and his brother — the world's richest person with a $198.6 billion net worth — aren't super interested in their wealth.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Why Nvidia Lost More of Its Value Than the Broad Market Did on Friday

    A hacker group's deadline appears to have come and gone without any response from the company, although it doesn't necessarily matter.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Big Block of Occidental Petroleum Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the purchase of nearly 30 million shares of Occidental Petroleum. The move could have been initiated by Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Again Today

    Capping one of the worst weeks of its life as a stock, Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) share price took a more than 11% hit on Friday. The latest blow was a recommendation downgrade and a deep price target cut from an analyst at a high-profile investment bank. Joining a clutch of fellow prognosticators trimming their expectations for Sea Limited stock was Ranjan Sharma, of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan.

  • Senate passes Florida property insurance changes, including roof-damage claims

    It's not known if both chambers of the Legislature can bridge key differences.