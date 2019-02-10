Tax refund advance loans are often too good to be true. Here's what you should know

Plenty of people would jump at the chance to speed up getting some of their tax refund cash, especially in light of job cuts and other financial headaches.

But Tiffany Vernier's story may make those desperate to pay their bills think twice about handing over a few hundred dollars to get their taxes done in the hopes of snagging a tax refund advance of up to $3,000.

Consumers are bombarded with TV ads, window signs and other pitches for a loan product that some might not even consider a real loan. Isn't this tax advance just a way to get some of your own refund money a few weeks early? Not exactly.

And while tax refund advance loans may be popular and work for some people, they're not always a fast-cash guarantee – especially if you have a bad credit score.

"A lot of people are going for this refund advance because you can't get a standard loan," said Vernier, 38, who admits her credit score of around 530 needs work.

Dressed as Lady Liberty, Brandon Williams holds a sign to Liberty Tax Service outside the Tenth Street office in Port Huron on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Williams said he didn't mind working in the day's chilly weather. More

Pitches for tax refund advances grow

The popularity of refund advances has grown in recent years, in part, because the Internal Revenue Service is now required under law to delay the entire refund of early tax filers who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit until at least mid-February. The delay was designed to combat tax refund fraud.

But waiting the extra weeks can be a hardship for many cash-strapped, working families. Thanks to the Earned Income Tax Credit, their tax refund is the single largest lump sum payment they get in a year.

Last year, roughly 15 million taxpayers claiming those two credits had to wait until the week of Feb. 27 to get their refund from the IRS, according to H&R Block.

About 1.7 million refund anticipation loans were made in the industry in 2017, according to a report issued in March 2018 by the National Consumer Law Center.

Taxes 2019: 10 common filing mistakes to avoid this year

What you need to know: When to file and what big changes to expect

Online tools: Intimidated by taxes? These can help you navigate your federal returns

Vernier, a mother of two children under 4, had her taxes done Jan. 16 in the hopes of qualifying for one of the heavily advertised tax refund advances. She wanted some quick relief to catch up with car payments and other bills.

"My partner is out of work," Vernier said. "We're on one income. We're struggling right now, as I'm sure a lot of people are."

Vernier, a freelancer who specializes in technical writing and drafting proposals, reported nearly $27,000 in income on her 2018 tax return.

She thought she'd be able to receive some type of refund advance.

The loans vary in amounts: $500, $750, $1,250 or $3,000. The amount of the advance depends, in part, on the expected amount of your refund.

Vernier said she was told by the tax preparers that she likely would qualify, given that she was expected to receive more than $7,800 in federal and state tax refunds with the earned income credit and the child credit.

Her refund will be reduced by $327.95 (after a $25 coupon) for the cost of getting her taxes done at an H&R Block office near her home in Timberville, Virginia. The fees include a $39.95 charge for a federal refund transfer, a processing fee associated with paying tax prep fees out of your refund and avoiding out-of-pocket costs.

After she completed her taxes, she waited for a text to show the exact amount of her refund advance.

Nothing came.

Instead, she said she had to call the 800 number later to find out that she didn't qualify for anything.

After all that, she's waiting until at least mid-February to get her refund and she'll get a somewhat smaller refund because the tax prep fees will be taken out. Fees she might have avoided otherwise.