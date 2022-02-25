Tax refund delays will be 'horrible' this year, CPA says

Gabriella Cruz-Martinez
·Personal finance writer
·4 min read

U.S. taxpayers expecting tax refunds this year are very concerned about the state of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is facing record-low staffing issues.

“The IRS is more backlogged than I've ever seen. And their computer systems are antiquated. And they just have had a lot of people leave their employment.” Robert Seltzer, Seltzer Business Management president and CPA, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “And they just have not had, you know, people replaced. So it's sort of the perfect storm for the IRS — underfunding, bad systems, you name it. It's the worst — they're in the worst position they've ever been in.”

A poll from YouGov/ Forbes Advisor found that approximately 50% of U.S. taxpayers expect their refund to be lower this year after having received government aid during the pandemic. The survey, which consisted of 1,200 people, said that low-earning Americans felt especially pessimistic about the current tax season, despite IRS reassurances. At least 42% of Americans with household incomes under $50,000 don’t expect a refund and are unsure if they will get one.

Tax refund delays will be “horrible,” said Seltzer.

A man walks past an advertisement for H&R Block in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A man walks past an advertisement for H&R Block in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Credit: Drew Angerer,Getty Images)

Child Tax Credit recipients could receive smaller refunds

Major changes to the tax code last year could mean smaller than anticipated refunds this year, especially for the 35 million households that received the advanced Child Tax Credit (CTC).

The American Rescue Plan, which passed in March 2021, increased the CTC amount from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child ages 6-17 and $3,000 for those under 6. The measure also allowed half of the amount to be distributed in advance each month from July to December last year. The remaining half would be delivered through a refund after families filed their federal tax return.

If you received this credit, you may get a smaller tax refund this year because you already received the first half of the total benefit in 2021. Under normal circumstances, eligible families would receive at least $2,000 per child under the age of 17 through their refund. Now, they could get under $1,800.

The survey found that 54% CTC recipients said they expected a smaller refund amount because they had received the advance last year. Meanwhile, at least 27% weren’t sure if the monthly payments would impact their refund.

According to Seltzer, these concerns are justified.

“If they got those (Child Tax Credit) payments throughout the year then their refund would be reduced,” said Stelzer. “Some people tried to cancel those payments and found it next to impossible to do so. But that is also consistent with the worst state of affairs (of the IRS) in my 30-plus years in the profession.”

An overwhelming amount of households that received the advanced Child Tax Credit payments last year expect a lower tax refund year. (Credit: Forbes Advisor)
An overwhelming amount of households that received the advanced Child Tax Credit payments last year expect a lower tax refund year. (Credit: Forbes Advisor)

How to avoid refund delays

According to Seltzer, the best way to avoid delays is to file electronically. Filing a paper return “will delay your refund for months. Not weeks, but months,” he said. “I filed an amended return electronically in July, it is a simple return, with a refund of less than a thousand dollars. We still don’t have it.”

The IRS also recommends registering for a direct deposit.

Taxpayers can file electronically for free through the IRS or through a private tax preparer’s website. Before filing, make sure to check your return for accuracy to avoid a manual review from the IRS.

Filing your tax returns electronically can help you avoid delays, according to the IRS. (Credit: Getty Creative)
Filing your tax returns electronically can help you avoid delays, according to the IRS. (Credit: Getty Creative)

Parents or guardians who received the advanced CTC payments should double check their returns as the agency warned that the Letter 6419, which details how much in advanced payments taxpayers received, could contain some errors.

To file correctly, the IRS recommends reviewing your records on the IRS online account, as this will contain the most up-to-date information on your CTC that should go on your tax return.

“If you’re off — even by a few dollars — the concern is your return is going to get in a holding pattern,” Greg Kling, an associate professor at USC Leventhal School of Accounting, previously told Yahoo Finance. “That’s obviously not a good thing.”

Gabriella is a personal finance reporter at Yahoo Money. Follow her on Twitter @__gabriellacruz.

Read the latest personal finance trends and news from Yahoo Money.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Stacey Abrams on two major barriers for diverse founders

    Diverse founders often lack access to capital and enjoy less leeway than white male counterparts when their ventures struggle, said Stacey Abrams, a prominent Democrat and entrepreneur.

  • Why geopolitics is rocking the US stock market

    Recently, many analysts predicted the stock market risks from a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be minimal.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as investors eye strong data, Russia's attacks in Ukraine

    Stocks extended gains Friday as traders eyed the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the world's response.

  • It’s time to get rid of Social Security’s not-so-hidden tax

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may have anticipated.

  • Coinbase Says Revenue Tops Estimate, Cautions on Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares slumped about 3% in post-market trading after the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange cautioned that trading volume will decline in the first quarter. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Inv

  • Major winter storm from Colorado to Maine

    Drivers lost control on an icy off-ramp in Dallas and multiple accidents have been reported in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The storm is moving northeast into the weekend.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Tax relief, public safety remain top issues in 2022 session

    The state’s massive overcollection of tax dollars presents an opportunity to deliver unprecedented relief to Minnesotans

  • Fed hawks, doves agree on liftoff. What happens next could be a battle

    U.S. Federal Reserve officials agree inflation is too high and that interest rates should be increased at the upcoming meeting in March. But if everyone seems a "hawk" for now, determined to bring down the highest inflation rates in 40 years, the 14 policymakers currently participating in Fed debates still have different ideas about the risks the U.S. economy is facing and how quickly the central bank needs to raise interest rates and take other steps to tighten credit. Rather, they are keeping a wary eye on how quickly inflation may slow, and how employment, wages and economic growth respond to rising interest rates.

  • SunTrust, BB&T signage goes away in Charlotte as Truist finishes its rebrand here

    All of Truist Financial Corp.'s local branches and offices have transitioned to the new branding, a bank spokesperson confirmed this week.

  • Daily Spotlight: Stuck in the Supply Chain

    Companies talked about it during 4Q conference calls. Consumers are complaining about it when packages are not delivered and prices rise. Everyone is affected by the current problems in the supply chain, caused at first by trade wars and exacerbated by the pandemic. How bad is the situation? According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the value of unfilled manufacturers' orders is 13% above the 10-year average, while the value of unfilled consumers' orders is 60% above average. The general trend in unfilled orders has been higher over the past 20 years in manufacturing and 10 years for consumers, as companies have adopted just-in-time inventory practices and have kept shelves lean in order to keep costs low. Delays started to occur in 2018, as the adoption of tariffs encouraged companies to begin rebuilding their supply chains domestically. The shock from the pandemic has lengthened wait times -- and pushed up prices. As the economy continues to return to normal, and as workers continue to re-enter the workforce, we expect to see the level of unfilled orders decline and pricing pressures abate during 2022 and into 2023.

  • My 2 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    These entertainment companies reward shareholders long-term thanks to impressive catalogs of intellectual property.

  • Why Wall Street 'is much more worried' about Powell than Putin

    Crying ‘havoc,’ Vladimir Putin has let slip the dogs of war — both in Eastern Europe and global financial markets.

  • Fed Repeats It Will ‘Soon’ Be Time to Raise Interest Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve reiterated its view that it will “soon” be time to raise interest rates to counter high inflation amid a buoyant U.S. job market.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Says It’s Ready for Talks With Ukraine on Neutral StatusRussia Says Kyiv Rejects Talks; Putin Sanctioned: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateT

  • This market-timing model says you probably have too much money in stocks

    Volatility-based gauge reduces stock exposure now that the VIX has more than doubled from its 2021 low.

  • Mortgage rates hover near 4%

    After a startling jump that pushed 30-year home loans closer to 4% last week, mortgage rates slipped this week, likely due to U.S. Treasuries being pulled down by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

  • Mortgage rates fall amid geopolitical uncertainty. How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could hit home buyers

    Interest rates have slid in the face of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, but surging gas prices could compel the Federal Reserve to hike rates faster.

  • Punishing Putin Through Swift Is Thorny

    Financial sanctions hitting Russian banks are hard to coordinate and threaten wider economic blowback.

  • Report: Kemba Walker, Knicks agree he's done for rest of season

    Kemba Walker will no longer be playing for the Knicks.

  • U.S. sues to block UnitedHealth's $8 billion deal for Change Healthcare

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sued to stop UnitedHealth Group's $8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, saying the deal would give the largest U.S. health insurer access to its competitors' data and ultimately push up healthcare costs. UnitedHealth announced the all-cash deal in January 2021, saying it would help streamline administrative and payment processes. UnitedHealth and Change Healthcare offer competing software for processing healthcare claims and together serve 38 of the top-40 health insurers in the country, the Justice Department said in the complaint.