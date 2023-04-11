When will I get my tax refund? What to know about refunds, filing extension for tax season

The deadline for the 2023 tax season is a week away.

Whether you have already filed taxes or need more time, here’s what to know for the 2023 tax season.

When is the tax filing deadline?

The deadline for taxpayers to file federal taxes is April 18.

How can I request an extension?

Taxpayers who need more time to file taxes can request a six-month deadline extension for Oct. 16.

The filing extension is not an extension to pay taxes. Those who owe taxes should pay them before April 18 to avoid potential penalties and interest, according to the IRS.

Taxpayers of all incomes can use the IRS Free File to request an automatic six month extension.

When will I get my tax refund?

Refunds are generally issued within 21 days of when your tax return was filed electronically, according to the IRS. Taxpayers can check the IRS “Where’s My Refund” tool or the IRS2Go mobile app to check their refund online.