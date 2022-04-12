Your tax refund is likely higher than last year. Should you invest it?

Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Americans are getting heftier tax refunds this year. So far refunds are averaging $3,226, that's 11.5% higher compared to last year, according to IRS data.

Personal finance experts encourage people to use the money to pay off debt, boost emergency savings and contribute to retirement accounts, especially as the Fed prepares to raise interest rates more aggressively.

But if you're fortunate enough to have sufficient savings and minimal debt, here are a few things to consider about investing your refund in the stock market.

Advantages of investing your tax refund

"The main advantage to investing is the potential to grow your money at a much faster rate than having it sit in cash in a traditional bank account," said Nancy DeRusso, head of Financial Wellness at Goldman Sachs Ayco Personal Financial Management. "It gives you the ability to save for a longer time horizon such as a child’s college education or retirement."

SAVE IT OR USE IT?: Tax refunds are delayed but plan now to invest or splurge

2022 TAX GUIDE: Key dates for filing and extensions, claiming credits and planning for refunds

But not everyone should jump into the stock market, said Buffie Purselle, founder of Buffie, LLC, a personal finance advisory firm.

People who may be tempted to sell too quickly in response to a short-term market dip, might want to rethink investing their tax refund in the market.

"That defeats the purpose of investing," said Purselle, who wrote "Crawl Before you Ball," a self-help book about how to become more financially literate.

Disadvantage: You may have to pay a capital gain tax

Consider whether you'll need immediate access to your cash before investing, advises DeRusso.

Savings accounts allow you to withdraw funds anytime, whereas funds invested in the stock market "are not as readily available," said DeRusso.

"If your goals or priorities change and you need to access your money, it can take time to liquidate investments and you could be subject to taxes due on any growth."

Tax refunds are 11.5% higher this year compared to last year, according to IRS data. Should you invest some of that money?
Tax refunds are 11.5% higher this year compared to last year, according to IRS data. Should you invest some of that money?

INVESTING TAXES: Boom in cryptocurrency, stock market triggers explosion in taxable gains

EMANCIPATION DAY: Why is Tax Day on April 18? You can thank this DC holiday

In general, if you sell a stock that you've owned for less than a year and it appreciated, your gain will be taxed at the same rate as your income.

If you had a gain and sold it after a year, you'd pay a 15% tax or less depending on your income.

Consider market risk

If losing your refund in the stock market won't mean you'll be late on a rent payment or result in racking up more credit card debt, then you should "get into the risky stuff," Purselle said.

One area to consider if you're interested in taking the high-risk, high-reward investment route is semiconductor stocks, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

BEST INFLATION INVESTMENTS: An adviser studied 95 years of returns to find an answer

2022 RECESSION?: Is the U.S. headed for a recession? This Wall Street bank thinks so.

"The world is increasingly using more chips, whether in electric vehicles, traditional vehicles, data centers for cloud computing, or cell phones — they’re all going to require more chips," he said.

But semiconductor stocks may be best as a long-term investment since the economy could be headed for a recession in the near future, he said. That would likely push stocks down.

"If that happens, then stock prices can go even lower from here and that is what will contribute to even more volatility in the short run," Zaccarelli told USA TODAY.

"At the end of the day, the decision to invest comes down to one’s personal goals and priorities," DeRusso of Goldman Sachs said. "If the goal is to be debt-free, the reduced stress and freedom from ongoing monthly payments may outweigh the potential higher investment return."

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IRS: Refunds are higher but should you invest it?

Recommended Stories

  • 15% of People Don’t Expect a Tax Refund — What Are They Doing Right?

    Hard as it may be to believe, tax refunds are something of a mixed blessing. Although there's no denying the thrill of getting a large tax refund from the federal government, planning for a refund...

  • 'Why did Putin do this to us?' A battered Ukrainian city emerges from a siege

    The Ukrainian city of Chernihiv was under Russian siege and bombardment for 38 days

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • The Obscure Law NY Prosecutors Could Use to Charge Trump Years From Now

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into former President Donald Trump seems doomed, but a little-known New York law is buying time for prosecutors to build a better case against him and convince the hesitant new DA to act—or wait until he’s replaced.Law enforcement in New York has five years from the date of an alleged crime to officially file charges for most felonies, but under New York law § 30.10(4)(a)(i), that clock sto

  • ‘The Batman’ HBO Max Release Date Confirmed

    The Warner Bros. film was released exclusively in theaters on March 4

  • A college dropout turned crypto influencer who bought bitcoin at $6,000 explains why she's sold all her cryptocurrency except ether

    Natalie Arabian dropped out of college once she started making a lot of money from her crypto investments. Now she's a full-time influencer.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • 7 Things You Should Never Pay for With Cash

    Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • 2022 Changes to 401(k) Limits and Backdoor Roth IRAs

    The IRS reviews the limits on contributions to retirement plans like 401(k) plans every year. Occasionally, typically in response to rising inflation, it raises these limits. Such is the case in tax...

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • 3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    You may have lofty goals for retirement, like getting to travel the world. No matter what your retirement plans look like, a solid nest egg could make them possible. Dividend stocks offer two opportunities to make money.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky prediction. These dividend stocks truly are poised for strong growth.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Sec. Galvin: Why aren’t savings account interest rates going up, too?

    Interest rates are creeping back up on credit cards, loans and mortgages, but remain shockingly low on traditional savings accounts.

  • 7 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman

    In this article, we discuss 7 best stocks to buy now according to Bill Ackman. To see more stocks in this selection, click 4 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman. Bill Ackman is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager, known for his activist investment strategy. He founded his first investment […]