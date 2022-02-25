Tax refunds hit average $3,536 for millions of early filers

Tax refund cash keeps flowing into wallets and bank accounts with the Internal Revenue Service reporting that it has already issued more than $78 billion in federal income tax refunds.

The average refund so far this year is $3,536 based on the latest data from the IRS for returns processed through Feb. 18.

That's up nearly 23% — or $656 — from an average refund of $2,880 for the same time last year.

More than 22 million refunds were issued so far this year, up 33% from a year ago.

The early data can be quirky.

Just looking at these numbers doesn't necessarily mean that more people will be seeing tax refunds or that everyone's refund will be higher this year than last.

Many families, for example, are seeing somewhat smaller refunds this year because they received some refund cash up front via the advance payments for the expanded child tax credit for 2021. The monthly payments ran from July through December.

The IRS notes that "weekly numbers can shift dramatically during the initial weeks of filing season due to numerous factors, including the calendar and filing patterns that can change year to year."

The IRS received 35.9 million individual income tax returns through Feb. 18 and so far has processed 33.46 million income tax returns.

Getting tax refund cash early in the year is essential for millions of families who may be living paycheck to paycheck or face major bills in the winter.

Early filers, as you might imagine, tend to be taxpayers who are due a refund.

It's also important to realize that this year the IRS has been under increased pressure to deal with a mountainous backlog of 2020 returns — many still due refunds — that were filed last year but not yet processed.

The IRS data involving refunds received via direct deposit through Feb. 18 includes refunds for income tax returns received in the prior year or the current year but processed in 2022.

So far through Feb. 18, the IRS issued $78.27 billion in tax refunds via direct deposit. That's up 67% for the same time a year ago.

The PATH Act requires the IRS to delay issuing refunds that claim the Earned Income Tax Credit until Feb. 15 in order to prevent fraud. The latest data would start including refunds of taxpayers with these refundable credits, according to the IRS.

The average tax refund was $2,323 as of Feb. 11 — about three weeks after the Jan. 24 kickoff when the IRS began accepting and processing 2021 tax returns.

The IRS had a delayed start to the tax season a year ago when the filing season did not begin until Feb. 12, 2021, a year ago.

