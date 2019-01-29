Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Department is ready for the tax season and will pay tax refunds “as normal,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business News on Tuesday.

The longest government shutdown in modern U.S. history hit the Internal Revenue Service at one of its busiest times of the year -- just weeks ahead of the tax filing season, which began Monday. Tax preparers are anticipating that the number of people who will request extra time to submit their returns will increase this year, as taxpayers continue to wait for guidance from the IRS that was delayed by the shutdown.

To contact the reporters on this story: Kasia Klimasinska in Washington at kklimasinska@bloomberg.net;Saleha Mohsin in Washington at smohsin2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Derek Wallbank at dwallbank@bloomberg.net, Laura Curtis, Elizabeth Wasserman

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.