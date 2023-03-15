Tax relief, police funding, housing: Mayor Paul Coogan tackles issues in State of the City

FALL RIVER — Mayor Paul Coogan delivered his fourth State of the City address on Tuesday at Government Center before a joint session of the City Council and School Committee, framing the city as one of “energy, hope and unprecedented growth.”

The mayor, who will be rounding out his second term in office this fall and seek re-election, relayed in a half-hour speech what he termed his successful and emerging initiatives in city finances, public safety, education and economic growth in Fall River, while recognizing challenges like affordable housing in the Gateway City.

Here are some highlights of Coogan’s address:

How do you get there from here? Your Route 79 shutdown and construction questions answered

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan delivers his fourth State of the City address on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

State of Fall River's finances and the burden on taxpayers

The city is no doubt in a much better financial situation than it has been in the recent past, thanks in part to an infusion of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money from the federal government.

In fact, according to Coogan, the city has a healthy financial cushion right now, with $8.5 million in the city’s stabilization fund and another $2.6 million in available free cash.

While Coogan's administration has expended millions in one-time federal money on things like infrastructure projects and public safety, millions in ARPA funds are still ready for future expenditures.

While ARPA funds won’t be around forever, Coogan said, the administration sees continuing positive revenue growth.

New school:Fall River City Council approves plan for $293 million Diman project — here's what comes next

The atrium at Durfee High School. The building is designed to be flooded with natural light in common spaces and classrooms.

But with continuing inflation that affects both residents and city government, as well as payments for a new B.M.C. Durfee High School and a future new Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in the pipeline, additional tax burdens are likely.

“The goal of this administration is to try to keep the financial burden off of our residents,” said Coogan.

Story continues

“As a solution, my administration is planning a home rule petition, with City Council approval, to solicit the state Legislature asking for a change in how they calculate our net school spending,” said Coogan.

Coogan went on to announce that, recognizing residents need financial relief now, “for a second year in a row, we will use a portion of our ARPA lost revenue funding to cut this year’s Durfee High School contribution in half and provide relief to our taxpayers.”

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan delivers his fourth State of the City address before a crowd at Government Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Investing in more Fall River police officers

Like many police departments across the country, the Fall River Police Department has been struggling with recruitment and retention in its ranks.

“Our officers have done a tremendous job these last few years under extremely difficult conditions,” said Coogan. “However, our goal is to fill the department’s vacancies, so officers have the support and manpower they need.”

Coogan said his administration have “invested in creative solutions.” Most recently, the administration launched an initiative that provides new recruits heading to the academy with loans to pay for their expenses. In return, an officer who puts in a minimum of five years on the job, is given loan forgiveness.

In a recently negotiated contract with police, patrolmen, including first-year officers, were given an increase in pay, as well as EMS staff.

Missing drug logs:An investigation into Fall River police is over, but a mystery remains

New solutions for homelessness and housing

Fall River, like other communities, has seen an increase in homelessness, mental health and substance abuse issues in recent years.

In his speech, Coogan rolled out a new city initiative.

“As we see a rising need for services, we will be opening the city’s first homeless drop-in center, where individuals can access the support they need, whether it's assistance with housing, employment or mental healthcare,” said Coogan.

The First Step Inn, 134 Durfee Street. Herald News Photo | Jack Foley

Through a federal grant, a six-member team that includes a Fall River police officer will connect people in crisis with needed services 24 hours a day.

And as rents rise in the city, Coogan said, a plan is in the works to create a new facility with single-room occupancies along with supportive services, and developed a new initiative called Moving On, which helps transition families from public housing.

Coogan did not mention any planned programs to stop growing eviction rates in the city after the lifting of a COVID pandemic-related moratorium on such legal actions.

MassDOT Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler joins Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Mayor Paul Coogan and Fall River officials at the Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement Project groundbreaking at City Pier Wednesday, Dec. 21.

On track:South Coast Rail's Fall River station is 90% complete — here's when trains roll out

'Major transformation' of the city’s waterfront

With commuter rail about to open in Fall River at the end of the year and Massachusetts' $135 million overhaul of Route 79 expected to be completed in four years, the city is seeing an unprecedented investment Fall River’s infrastructure that will lead to massive economic development in the waterfront area.

The Route 79 transformation will open 19 acres of developable land along the Taunton River.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan is welcomed at the lectern by City Councilor Joseph Camara as the mayor delivers his fourth State of the City address on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

“The Route 79 project is expected to bring in over $600 million in private investment and generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue for our city,” said Coogan.

Recognizing the waterfront will be in dire need of additional parking, Coogan said the city is working with MassDOT to identify temporary parking in the immediate future and helping the state to create 200 spaces of seasonal off-street parking on property near the Braga Bridge.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River mayor talks taxes, police in 2023 State of the City address