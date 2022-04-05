Tax Return: Stimulus Money and Child Tax Credit Could Lead to Major Delays if Reported Incorrectly

Dawn Allcot
·2 min read
Geber86 / Getty Images
Geber86 / Getty Images

Although the Internal Revenue Service is working hard to clear a backlog of tax returns, your tax refund could be delayed if you made any errors — from typos to misinformation — in claiming stimulus funds.

See: 6 Reasons You Won’t Get Social Security
Find: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

For instance, if you forgot you received the recovery rebate credit in 2021 and try to claim it on your tax return, your refund could be held up. Similarly, if you forgot the amount of advance Child Tax Credit you received — and don’t have Letter 6419, which helps you reconcile your advance CTC payments — you could claim the wrong amount of CTC on your 2022 return.

If you make a mistake on your tax return and the IRS owes you a refund, tax experts told The Detroit Free Press you should wait before taking any action. Chief tax officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Mark Steber explained, “No new tax return, no amended tax return, no paper filed tax return. The IRS is managing these.”

The bad news, however, is that you could face delays of six to 12 weeks before the IRS spots and fixes the error and issues your refund. That’s why the IRS advises taxpayers not to count on their tax refund check to arrive within 21 days or to bank on the money for a major, timely purchase or to pay bills that may be due.

If you owe the IRS money, however, it could be even worse. Making a mistake on your tax return could end with you owing the IRS money, facing penalties and interest on your tax bill if you don’t pay it by Apr. 18. If that is the case, Steber advised filing an amended return which correctly reflects your tax liability and paying the bill before the deadline.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tax Return: Stimulus Money and Child Tax Credit Could Lead to Major Delays if Reported Incorrectly

Recommended Stories

  • 'Best bang for your buck': The mega-popular Apple Watch SE is $49 off at Amazon, today only

    Fans love this Apple Watch's cool features and lightweight feel.

  • There's a 90% probability that the stock market has already bottomed in 2022, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee

    "There is a 'zone of rockiness' over [the] next three to four months, but the path 6-months and 12-months forward is positive," Fundstrat said.

  • Eagles’ trade with Saints gives them Plan B if Jalen Hurts doesn’t work out

    The Eagles' trade on Monday gives them a Plan B in case Jalen Hurts proves he's not the guy in 2022. By Dave Zangaro

  • 'Idol' fans take to Twitter in protest over the elimination of a Season 20 underdog

    The Showstopper round followed by the Final Judgment took place on American Idol Monday night in order to find out who made Season 20's Top 24. While it was a night of tough goodbyes, none were as shocking as the elimination of underdog Kelsie Dolin. Despite the fact that Kelsie suffered from stage fright every time she performed, when she opened her mouth the voice of a pop star came out. In fact, the judges even gave her a standing ovation following her Showstopper performance, which is why it was so surprising when they chose to not put her through to the top 24. Meanwhile, fans at home were sad for Kelsie, who had accomplished a lot of growth in her self-esteem by being a part of Idol, and felt that she should have stayed on the show to continue building on that confidence. Viewers also couldn't believe that she was eliminated, so they took to social media in protest because they thought she deserved so much more. "Kelsie you have been our angel in residence here," said Lionel Richie. "The best thing that we saw was that light come on inside of you. This is the new you, so I want to hear from you what this experience has meant." Kelsie responded, "I feel like I have something I didn't have coming here. I feel a lot better about myself." "As far as we're concerned, you've already won the competition. Unfortunately, it's not gonna be the next round for you," Lionel told Kelsie. Fortunately, Kelsie didn't leave the room feeling defeated. She strutted out like the champion she is. “I feel like I have something I didn’t have coming here. I feel a lot better about myself,” she declared. “Before American Idol, I didn’t talk to nobody. I put it in my head that they were all judging me on the way I acted or the way I looked. I cared too much about what people and the audience were thinking about me. I don’t give two craps now! … I think American Idol changed my life. I think the Kelsie before American Idol was very closed-up and shy and beat herself down. I’m just grateful. I want people who might not believe in themselves to know that if you just take a little step… then you can do anything you want to.”

  • Try this seriously easy way to clean all your stainless steel surfaces

    Eliminate grime and keep your stainless steel appliances shining with these cleaning tips using items found at home.

  • US Border Patrol is using an encrypted messaging app that automatically deletes messages and the National Archives is concerned: report

    The National Archives sent a letter to DHS in October that expressed concern that the use of the app could lead to violations of record-keeping rules.

  • Ray Dalio: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

    Bridgewater Associates Founder and Co-CIO Ray Dalio weighs in on the current economic backdrop.

  • Judge appointed by WA Gov. Inslee rules capital gains income tax unconstitutional

    The Internal Revenue Service and every other state in the country says a capital gains tax is an income tax | Guest Opinion

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/4: Peloton, AMD, Zoom, Roku

    The pandemic stocks have suddenly caught fire again, but that doesn't mean you should be buying, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Stocks like Peloton saw peaks near $170 a share at the height of the pandemic, but has since plunged to just $20. With a new CEO focused on subscription revenue, Peloton is now poised to make a comeback.

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock With Explosive Upside Potential

    Upstart is rapidly expanding into new lending markets that dwarf the potential of its humble beginnings, and it could lead to explosive growth in its stock price. Upstart, therefore, isn't constrained by the same burdensome regulations and capital requirements as most financial institutions. Upstart purchased software company Prodigy in 2021, which developed a sales platform for car dealerships.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • How to qualify for the student loan tax offset hardship refund

    Here's what you need to know.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Warren Buffett Has 66% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 3 Stocks. Should You?

    It's a game of trade-offs, where the individual investor must decide which strategy and qualities matter most to them. Here's why the strategy makes sense and how Buffett's portfolio allocation could help you become a better investor. The compound annual growth rate of Berkshire Hathaway between 1965 and 2021 is a staggering 20.1% -- which is one of the best long-term track records out there.

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling — will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some might call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. You can break these expenses down into the short term, such as one to five years, the intermediate term, which would be the six- to 10-year span, and the long term, or beyond 10 years.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret to Getting Rich Is Simpler Than You Think

    Warren Buffett is an investing legend. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is a self-made man who was born in the teeth of the Great Depression, and his fortune is the product of brilliance, patience, and time. Buffett's most famous quote is probably the one telling investors to "be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful."