Tax revenue remains strong as Oklahoma economy, personal income grow

Though down from lofty highs driven by oil and gas prices, tax revenue is still flowing strongly into Oklahoma coffers as people make more money and continue to spend, according to new state and federal reports.

The state collected a total of $1.47 billion in taxes last month, up from $1.28 billion in May, Oklahoma Treasurer Todd Russ said. Sales and use taxes were the biggest portion of that, totaling $606 million, up from $577 million in May.

Meanwhile, the state’s economy grew faster in the first quarter of 2023 than the nation’s as a whole, according to a new report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

That report shows real Gross Domestic Product in Oklahoma grew by 2.5% on an annualized basis, compared to 2% for the entire United States. Oklahoma ranked 21st among states in GDP growth, according to that analysis, which showed agriculture; retail trade; construction; health care; and accommodation and food services were among the biggest contributors.

Personal income in Oklahoma also grew at a higher rate in the first quarter than the national average. The Bureau of Economic Analysis report shows personal income rose by 6.2% in the first quarter, compared to an increase of 5.1% nationally. Among the states in Oklahoma’s region, Kansas had an increase of 8.4%, Texans saw personal income grow by 6.7% and Arkansans experienced growth of 3.2%. Personal income grew in 48 states and the District of Columbia in the first quarter.

The income growth in Oklahoma, projected on an annual basis, would put total personal income at about $230 billion in the state this year.

State unemployment figures for June are scheduled to be released next week. Oklahoma’s unemployment rate in May was 2.8%, down from 2.9% the month before and well below the national rate of 3.7% that month.

Oklahoma state revenue from oil and gas production is down in recent months, but other sources are closing the gap.

Last report of fiscal year

The latest report from the state treasurer’s office is a measure of gross revenue and not what the state government can spend on services. Much of the sales tax money is remitted to cities. The new report closes out the state’s 2023 fiscal year, which ended on June 30.

Gross receipts for the 12-month period ending in June totaled $17.4 billion, which was 6% higher than the previous 12 months.

Revenue from oil and gas production was far higher at the beginning of the fiscal year than in the past few months, reflecting the drop in energy prices. In June 2022, gross production taxes generated $171 million in revenue for Oklahoma; last month, that had dropped to $98 million.

Despite that steep drop, overall receipts in June were down only $38 million from June 2022, as growth in other areas made up some of the loss of energy-related revenue. Combined income taxes — individual and corporate — were up in June by 3% over the previous year, while sales and use taxes were up nearly 5% last month over the previous June. Motor vehicle taxes were down slightly year over year, as was revenue from combined other sources.

A June report on revenue for the state's general revenue fund, the main source of appropriated money, is expected later this month. Revenue flowing to the state’s general revenue fund was on target in May to exceed expectations and the prior fiscal year’s take. Through May, general fund collections totaled $8.2 billion, which was 18% above the estimates and 7% above collections for the same period in the previous year.

