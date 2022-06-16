Tax Ruling Emboldens Indian States Against Modi’s Government

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shruti Srivastava and Upmanyu Trivedi
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat

(Bloomberg) -- Several Indian states are pressuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to extend a program to continue compensation for losses from a goods and services tax or risk a stalemate in attempts to further simplify the structure. It poses the biggest challenge yet to the country’s most significant tax reform in decades.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Finance ministers from the opposition-led Kerala, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have said they will raise the issue at a meeting of the GST Council this month.

Tamil Nadu and Bihar, a state governed by Modi’s ally, will also support the push, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak with the media.

States are emboldened to take on the federal administration after the Supreme Court ruled last month that the GST Council’s decisions are non-binding. If the Council, headed by federal finance minister doesn’t agree, the states could unilaterally raise revenue with other taxes that goes against a push to standardize such duties across the countries.

“This is not an ego tussle between the center and states,” said T.S. Singh Deo, finance chief in the mineral-rich Chhattisgarh state in central India. “The idea is to ensure increase in revenue and if it doesn’t happen through the council then it will have to be from other avenues. This was supposed to be ‘one nation one tax’ and not ‘one nation one budget.’”

Under the GST law, the federal government has to compensate states for five years through June 2022 for giving up their tax-making powers and gaining their support for the consumption tax. The program cost $103 billion over the period. Several states want this to continue as it has become a key source of income to pay for salaries, subsidies and infrastructure development.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies rule 17 out of India’s 28 states, as well as one of three federal territories that have an elected legislature. Five other provinces are directly administered by the federal government.

The senior government secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Bihar didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment. India’s Finance Ministry spokesman didn’t immediately respond.

Giving in to states’ demands may complicate finances at a time when Asia’s third-largest economy is grappling with soaring prices as recovery gathers pace after the pandemic-induced slump. The government’s $26 billion inflation-fighting plan risks widening fiscal deficit for the current year to 6.8% of gross domestic product, from 6.4%, according to analysts at Nomura Holdings.

The federal government has paid GST compensation until end-May to the states with only the June payment pending.

Last year, the Council extended the period of a levy that funds the compensation to states and said the money collected would go toward servicing the compensation amount borrowed during the pandemic.

Balance of Power

The tussle over GST compensation comes as Modi’s government and several opposition-led states are increasingly at odds with each other over issues ranging from distributing funds for Covid relief and farm laws to prioritizing Hindi over regional languages.

The opposition-run states accuse Modi’s government of concentrating power at the center while he wants them to follow “co-operative federalism.” The court ruling on GST goes some way in changing this situation.

“GST had curtailed the power of states and now this order will give some freedom to states,” said K.N. Balagopal, finance minister in the southern state of Kerala that’s led by a coalition of left-wing parties. “We would surely press for it in the upcoming GST meeting.”

India’ Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has said the GST Council has helped improve the ease of doing business and that all decisions so far, save for one on taxing lotteries, was made by consensus, local media reported.

The states, especially those led by opposition parties, have argued that their concerns of revenue losses following decisions taken by the council or even local tax issues aren’t taken on board during meetings. They have been at loggerheads with Modi’s administration as they struggle with dwindling finances.

Deo of Chhatisgarh said states may explore imposing a cess on certain goods to raise revenue if the federal government doesn’t agree to extending compensation payouts.

In the end, the GST council meetings will see the states and center “negotiate pragmatically” on issues,” said Abhishek A. Rastogi, a partner at law firm Khaitan & Co. If there are disagreements on the recommendations given by the GST Council, “the states may opt not to follow by giving logical reasons and ensuring that the harmony is maintained,” he added.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey Posts Record Budget Surplus in May on High Tax Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapTurkey posted a record surplus in its central government budget in May, driven by a surge in tax revenues. After running a deficit for two consec

  • Ryan ‘seeks to set the record straight’ with lawsuit against USA Today

    In a lawsuit, the Dallas specialty tax firm accuses national newspaper chain Gannett of defamation, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, quantum meruit, suit on a sworn account and fraud.

  • India's Dukaan expands globally to take on Shopify

    Dukaan, an Indian startup that helps merchants set up online stores, is expanding its platform worldwide as it looks to challenge established players such as Shopify, the startup’s founder said. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which counts Lightspeed Venture Partners and 640 Oxford Ventures among its backers, says over 1,000 premium direct-to-consumer brands have already started using the Dukaan platform in the past week to serve their customers. Dukaan is currently using Stripe and PayPal to offer payments service to the brands and Shippo for logistics.

  • Audi E-Tron retired batteries power this rickshaw

    Audi is working with a start-up called Nunam to test electric ricksaws powered by old E-Tron batteries.

  • Lord Buddha's relics displayed in Mongolia

    STORY: The four relics that were brought by a delegation led by Indian Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju were placed in the monastery during a ceremony. People dressed in traditional attires and headgears took out a procession as devotees offered prayers to mark the occasion.Speaker, Mongolian Parliament, Gombojav Zandanshatar thanked the Indian government for bringing Buddha relics to Mongolia.The relics are a part of 22 antiques that were recovered from a site in India's eastern Bihar state, which is believed to be Kapilvastu city.

  • Europe’s Rubber Addiction Is Killing Africa’s Tropical Forests

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s demand for rubber to make tires and other products is destroying tropical forests across Africa and proposals from Brussels to limit environmental damage currently do little to address the problem.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomySto

  • Analysis-Overlapping rules to curb greenwashing may only add to company frustration

    Three competing plans to curb companies from exaggerating their green credentials could lead to more frustration and costs for businesses, especially starting next year. Over $3 trillion has flowed into investments specifically touting their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials reported under scores of voluntary disclosures, stoking regulatory concerns about greenwashing. While investors and companies want a single set of mandatory disclosures to aid comparison between firms and keep down reporting costs, three draft sets of disclosure rules are currently out for public consultation from the European Union, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and a new G20-backed International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

  • Air quality: Pollution shortening lives by almost 10 years in Delhi, says study

    A new report by a US research group says bad air is reducing the average Indian life by five years.

  • BP's $36 Billion Project Highlights Massive Green Hydrogen Hubs

    (Bloomberg) -- BP’s acquisition of a stake and lead role in a $36 billion green hydrogen development in Western Australia is casting a spotlight on a slew of ambitious projects around the world that are promising to deliver massive amounts of the clean fuel.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optim

  • Oil Edges Higher as Traders Weigh Rate Hike, Rising US Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after falling almost 5% over the prior two sessions as investors weighed the outlook for supply and demand following a big interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve and rising US crude output.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks

  • Why a Northern California gas station is charging nearly $10 a gallon

    A Chevron station in Mendocino was charging $9.63 this week for a gallon of regular gas.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Mortgage rate increases, designed to cool market, create new headwinds for homebuyers

    Home prices continue to ride all-time highs in the state, and cash purchases that don’t require financing continue to dominate home sales.

  • Lynch: As the USGA debates how to fight the Saudi threat, golf might fall before it decides to act

    Whan is reluctant to be dragged too early into a war not of his making, or pinned down on actions he might take.

  • Former federal Judge Luttig has stark message for Jan. 6 committee

    Luttig, who advised Pence on his role in affirming the 2020 presidential election, will tell the panel that Trump's efforts to thwart the election meant "America's democracy was almost stolen from her."

  • C’mon, Trumpers, how much longer will you fall for the con? Oh, that long . . . | Opinion

    “Everybody plays the fool”

  • Liberals Rush to Spread Bogus Lauren Boebert Escort and Abortion Rumors

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINDemocrats have seized on a political action committee’s allegations that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) worked as a prostitute and had multiple abortions—claims that rest on zero actual evidence.On Tuesday, American Muckrakers PAC, co-founded by Democrat and former North Carolina state Senate candidate David Wheeler, published allegations claiming that Boebert had previously worked as an escort on a sugar-daddy website and underwent at least two abortions, one of which was related to

  • Official who falsely claimed China changed votes with thermostats told DOJ officials Trump offered him attorney general after he talked about overturning election results

    Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue, then-top DOJ officials, had previously rejected Clark's attempts to investigate baseless claims of election fraud.

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • Biden Blames Republicans in Congress for Soaring Inflation

    ‘I don’t want to hear any more of these lies about reckless spending—we’re changing peoples lives,’ Biden said.