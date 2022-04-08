Tax season 2022: When are tax returns due? These are the deadlines to file

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The deadline to file your tax return is inching closer.

For taxpayers expecting refunds, the start of tax season couldn't start soon enough. This year, the Internal Revenue Service started processing returns on Jan. 24, 17 days ahead of last year.

The IRS expects that more than 160 million individual tax returns will be filed this year. And for those taxpayers receiving refunds, the agency says they will arrive with 21 days from when the return was filed electronically. As of March 25, nearly 81 million returns had been processed.

However, some taxpayers may have complicated tax situations, while others who know they owe the IRS simply want to put off filing as long as possible.

Here's what you need to know about tax season deadlines.

2022 TAX GUIDE: Key dates for filing and extensions, claiming credits and planning for refunds

WRITE-OFFS: Self-employed tax deductions: You may qualify for tax write-offs for starting a business

This year's tax filing season will begin on Jan. 24, 17 days earlier than last year, the Internal Revenue Service announced.

When is the deadline to file taxes?

For most taxpayers, the last day to file your taxes is April 18. Typically the deadline falls on April 15, but was pushed back because of the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C. Taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 19 because of Patriots Day.

Taxpayers who filed for an extension have until Oct. 15 to send their return, but if they owe taxes, they must be paid by the April deadline.

What happens if I miss the tax deadline?

If you are getting a refund, there is no penalty, according to H&R Block. Then again, not getting your money from IRS might be punishment enough.

If you owe the IRS, the penalties kick in. TurboTax says can reach 5% of the amount owed for each month you are late. The maximum amount taxpayers can be penalized is 25% of the amount due, says TurboTax.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tax deadline 2022: When is the last day to file taxes?

