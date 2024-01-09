Tax season 2024: When to file 2023 taxes, tax filing deadline, refund window and more info

It’s tax season, and the deadline to file a tax return or request a return extension is just three months away.

In fiscal year 2022, the Internal Revenue Service issued more than 237.8 million refunds to individuals, amounting to nearly $512 billion

Here's what to know about filing your state and federal tax returns for the 2023 tax year.

When are 2023 taxes due?

Tax returns for federal and Oklahoma state income taxes are due April 15.

To file for an extension, taxpayers can fill out Form 4868 by April 15, giving you six more months to complete your tax return.

Taxpayers can file a late return without an extension, but you may be charged a penalty for filing late if you owe taxes.

How do I file my 2023 taxes?

To file federal income taxes, fill out a Form 1040 either online or mail a paper form, though tax returns sent by mail may take six months or more to process.

The IRS has online tools to help with filing, and individuals can call 800-829-1040 for assistance.

Oklahoma state income taxpayers will fill out Form 511, which can be found online at Oklahoma's Taxpayer Access Point.

The Access Point website offers taxpayers the ability to track their refund and answer other questions. Assistance can also be found by scheduling an in-person appointment at Oklahoma's Taxpayer Resource Center at 300 N Broadway in Oklahoma City.

How to file my tax return for free

Any taxpayer or family who earned $73,000 or less in 2023 can use a free filing option for their tax return using the IRS website.

How do I get my W2?

Employers are required to give their employees a W-2 form by Jan. 31. A W-2 form reports your total wages for the year and any taxes withheld from your paycheck.

When will I get my 2023 tax refund?

Taxpayers can expect a tax refund in less than 21 days of filing, if there were no errors on their return, according to the IRS.

For the status of your refund, use the "Where's My Refund?" tools for federal tax refunds or the resources available at Oklahoma's Taxpayer Access Point.

What tax bracket do I fall in?

The IRS inflation-adjusted tax brackets for tax year 2024 are:

37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $609,350 or $731,200 for married couples filing jointly

35% for incomes over $243,725 or $487,450 for married couples filing jointly

32% for incomes over $191,950 or $383,900 for married couples filing jointly

24% for incomes over $100,525 or $201,050 for married couples filing jointly

22% for incomes over $47,150 or $94,300 for married couples filing jointly

12% for incomes over $11,600 or $23,200 for married couples filing jointly

10% for incomes $11,600 or less or $23,200 for married couples filing jointly

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When can I file my taxes for 2023? Tax season deadlines, refund window