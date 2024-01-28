Tax season to begin this week

(WHTM) — It’s that fun time of year once again. Tax season begins on Monday.

This is when the IRS begins to process tax returns. Financial experts have said now is the time to start getting organized, by gathering important documents. However, there is one thing you should avoid.

“Procrastination is the biggest issue, especially when people get their information together and give it to their either tax filing or CPA with two days left or even a week left, you’re probably going to have to file an extension, so go ahead and file the extension, it’s more important to do it right than hurry up, miss something,” Financial advisor Alexander Langan said.

The IRS expects more than 128.7 million tax returns to be filed by the deadline which is April 15.

