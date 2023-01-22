Tax season begins, the changes you should know about

Income tax season officially gets underway Monday and there are a few important changes to know about.

Experts say people may need to shift their expectations about how much of a refund they could get. That is because several popular tax breaks have changed since last year.

The Child Tax Credit has a maximum of $2,000 that can be claimed for each child through the age of 16. This is for people whose adjusted gross income is below $200,000 or $400,000 if filing jointly. Last year, there were no earned income requirements and parents could claim a maximum credit of $3,600 for every child under age 6 and up to $3,000 for kids aged 6-17.

The child and dependent care credit that was for working parents to help pay for child care or the care of an adult is notably lower this year due to the expiration of the enhancement.

People who were laid off last year and received either severance or unemployment pay will want to make sure the state withheld taxes so that they will not owe.

Tax day is April 18 this year because April 15 is a Saturday.

KEEP CHECKING IN WITH CHANNEL 11 FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW YOU SHOULD PREPARE PROPERLY PREPARE FOR TAX SEASON.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 males in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood Pittsburgh sheds 20 bank branches within 10 days in January Happy meal: Indiana man returns $5K found in McDonald’s bag, returns to employees VIDEO: Family members of man shot, killed in Aliquippa speak out after his death DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts