Tax season nightmare ahead for understaffed IRS

The IRS will start accepting 2021 tax returns in less than a week, and the filing delays and administrative headaches to come might eclipse last year — which was “one of the worst filing seasons," according to an independent advocacy agency within the IRS.

Why it matters: For taxpayers, especially with complex or paper filings, this means headaches, delayed refunds, and mistakes.

“Things might be more challenging even than what we anticipate — and what we anticipate is very, very challenging,” a Treasury official told Axios, using the phrase "death spiral" to refer to one set of issues.

Driving the news: The agency in charge of raising the money the country needs — the IRS collects 95 cents of every dollar in federal revenue — will once again be hamstrung.

“Checks are getting sent in and not processed,” one revenue agent told Axios, asking for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.

State of play: A report from the taxpayer advocate's office warns of refund delays. The IRS is “in crisis,” the group said.

The IRS budget declined by 20% since 2010, even as the number of taxpayers increased by 19%.

What happened: The pressures of COVID-19 pushed the already-underfunded agency over the edge. “We’re running out of steam,” the revenue agent said.

The IRS, which relies on some software built in the 1960s, is facing a big backlog of paper filings from last year, including 6.2 million unprocessed 1040 forms.

The IRS doesn’t have scanning technology, relying instead on humans to open the mail and manually enter information into its system.

Last year, the agency received 282 million phone calls and answered just 29 million of them.

Worth noting: Despite its limitations, during the pandemic the agency succeeded in getting multiple rounds of stimulus checks out, as well as monthly childcare tax credit payments to parents.

The vast majority of taxpayers got their refunds promptly.

What’s next: Treasury is hoping for new funding to come through, already making staffing moves in anticipation of getting as much as $80 billion from the Biden administration’s Build Back Better legislation, the Treasury official said.

Yes, but: BBB's chances are fading.

The bottom line: The bulk of the issues with tax filing season involve paper filings. If you can file electronically using direct deposit, do that. Oh, and be careful: Mistakes jam up the process.

