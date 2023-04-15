Tax season is underway in Rhode Island: Here's everything you need to know

Clarification: The Department of Revenue has clarified how Rhode Islanders should claim the one-time $250 child payment if they did not receive a check.Correction: The income limits for free in-person tax preparation, and the definition of adjusted gross income, have been corrected.

The tax season officially started on Jan. 23, the first day tax returns can be filed with the IRS.

While there haven't been any seismic shifts in tax policy in Rhode Island or at the federal level, automatic inflation adjustments mean some people might pay a little bit less in taxes this year, while families with children could see smaller federal returns than last year as the child income tax credits go back to their 2020 levels.

"The biggest thing is the reduction of enhanced credits that we've seen over the last couple of years," Certified Public Accountant Brenda Russell said.

More: A guide on how to file your taxes for free in Rhode Island in 2023 if your AGI is below $73,000

Special tax credits, for those who received unemployment in 2021, to get health insurance, are going away as well, Russell, a partner with PKF O'Conner Davies, said. Another special tax credit that gave charities a little boost in giving in 2020 and 2021 is gone. In both those tax years, people were able to deduct $300 in cash donations without itemizing.

Among the biggest reductions are the federal child tax credits, which were increased in 2021 to a maximum of $3,600 per dependent, as part of the American Rescue Plan. The tax credit has gone back down to its 2020 level of $2,000.

2023 refunds: When to expect your Rhode Island and federal tax refunds this year

At the state level, parents with children, making less than $100,000 a year, should have received a $250 check in the mail starting in October for each child, up to $750 for three children. The one-time payments were approved as part of the budget passed in June 2022.

Families who did not receive the checks but think they were supposed should contact the Department of Revenue directly, Department of Revenue Spokesman Paul Grimaldi said.

Story continues

Oct. 3, 2022 $250 Rhode Island child tax-credit checks are on their way. Here's what you need to know

Taxes are due on April 18.

Among the biggest changes for taxes this year and next, are increased standard deductions, retirement account contributions limits and higher tax brackets, all adjusted because of high inflation.

The state announced the 2022 tax brackets and standard deductions at the end of 2021, and even bigger jumps for deductions and the tax brackets for next year's tax season at the end of 2022.

What to know about deductions: How deductions, exemptions during the 2022 tax season could worsen inflation's bite

The federal government has also increased its standard deductions and tax brackets for both the 2022 and 2023 tax years. For both Rhode Island and the federal government, those increases are mandated by law, pegging them to the rate of inflation.

For those who made the same amount of money in 2022 as in 2021, their total Rhode Island and federal tax bills should be lower this year, a combination of larger standard deductions and changes in tax brackets.

1099, W-4, W-2, W-9, 1040: What are these forms used for when filing your taxes?

In 2022, the Rhode Island standard deduction increased to $9,300, a $250 increase from $9,050, for a single person, and $18,600 for people married and filing jointly, up $500 from 2021.

The tax brackets also increased slightly, raising the 3.75% tax bracket from $66,200 to $68,200 and raising the 4.75% tax bracket to $155,050 from $150,550.

To itemize or not to itemize, when there's a standard deduction

When clients come in for their taxes, Russell tries to gather enough information to figure out if they should take the standard deduction, $12,950 for a single person or $25,900 for married filing jointly this year, or try and itemize.

Tax filing deadlines 2023: Jan. 23 is the first day you can file your taxes, IRS announces. April 18 is the tax deadline.

Congress nearly doubled the standard deduction in 2017, when it passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, but it also limited two key deductions: the mortgage interest deduction (capped at $750,000 a year) and the deduction for taxes paid to state and local governments (capped at $10,000 a year).

The bigger standard deduction meant itemizing no longer made sense for a lot of people because the standard deduction would be more than if they went through the work of itemizing, Russell said.

Tax time, Certified Public Accountant Brenda Russell at her Westminster Providence office.

Here's how to get every penny: Americans could see smaller tax refunds in 2023, IRS warns.

"I think a big thing that people think about when buying a house in times of increased interest rates is maybe they're offsetting that with a tax benefit, but in many cases, they're not getting that tax benefit anymore," she said.

The people who do itemize are often "high net worth" individuals who are paying large mortgages.

"We do still suggest, if taxpayers have those documents, to give them to us or give us dollar amounts, because we want to look at it and get the most tax benefit for the client," she said.

Reporting that side hustle

During the pandemic, many people took up new hobbies or crafts or started working side gigs in addition to full-time employment.

Russell said her advice to anyone who started dabbling with reselling on Ebay or crafting on Etsy is to carefully track expenses and keep receipts to offset any taxes owed on profits.

The new tax reporting requirements for payment services was paused for this tax season but more people will start receiving tax forms, possibly in 2024, if they're selling things online, Russell said.

Free tax help is available to lower-income residents through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program

Lower income people can receive free tax preparation services from trained volunteers throughout the state, part of the national Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

United Way spearheads the program for the whole of Rhode Island. Zoya Tseytlin runs the United Way's efforts and said it saves people money and helps families get back their refunds quickly.

The volunteers for the program are trained and certified by the IRS

Tax assistance is offered in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Arabic, French, Korean, Mandarin and Russian.

According to the United Way website, there are 25 locations in Rhode Island offering free tax preparation. People can also call 211 to receive information about their nearest volunteer tax preparation location.

To receive the volunteer tax preparation services, individuals and families must not exceed $60,000 in adjusted gross income.

Where to get free tax assistance if you qualify

Open Doors, Providence, 401-214-1807

CAPP Hartford Ave, Providence, 401-273-2000

Federal Hill House, Providence, 401-421-4722

Capital City/Lillian Feinstein Senior Center, Providence, (401) 207-0223

The Genesis Center, Providence, 401-781-6110

Providence Spanish SDA Church, Providence, (401) 270-9996

Center for Southeast Asians, Providence, 401-274-8811

Amos House, Providence, 401-272-0220

CAPP Elmwood Community Center, Providence, 401-273-2000

Indigenous Empowerment VITA, Providence

Tri-County CAA North, North Providence, 401-519-1915

Comprehensive Community Action, Cranston, 401-467-7013

Mount Hope Neighborhood Association, Providence, (401) 521-8830 x102

BVCAP Woodlawn Community Center, Pawtucket, 401-475-5051

Westbay Community Action, Warwick, 401-384-7779

EBCAP/East Providence Senior Center, Riverrside, 401-435-7876

Progreso Latino, Central Falls, 401-728-5920

Bristol EBCAP/Benjamin Church Center, Bristol, 401-435-7876

Connecting for Children and Families, Woonsocket, 401-766-3384

Community Care Alliance, Woonsocket, 401-235-7187

Tri-County CAA South, Wakefield, 401-515-2490

JonnyCake Center for Hope, South Kingstown, 401-789-1559

Westerly Education Center, Westerly

Westerly Area Rest Meals, WARM Center, Westerly, 401-596-9276

East Bay/East Providence Senior Center, East Providence

The earned income tax credit income thresholds

For the earned income tax credit, the income thresholds, range from $16,480 for a single person to $59,187 for a married couple, filing jointly, with three or more qualifying children.

Single or head of household earning less than:

• $16,480 – no qualifying children

• $43,492 – one qualifying child

• $49,399 – two qualifying children

• $53,057 – three or more qualifying children

Married, filing jointly, earning less than:

• $22,610 – no qualifying children

• $49,622 – one qualifying child

• $55,529 – two qualifying children

• $59,187 – three or more qualifying children

Tax preparation program is still looking for volunteers

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is still looking for volunteers for the current tax season, Tseytlin said.

"If we can get 25 more, that would be fantastic," she said.

Recruiting for volunteers is done earlier in the year but continues through to the beginning of the tax season.

Tseytlin said for a layman without much tax preparation experience, the training takes about 20 hours. She noted that the volunteer work looks especially good on the resumes of college students.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can contact Tseytlin at 401-444-0626 or zoya.tseytlin@unitedwayri.org.

The RI vehicle excise tax has been phased out

For years, anyone who had a car registered in Rhode Island received a bill from the municipality where the car was registered for an excise tax on the value of the vehicle.

The tax was set to wind down over five years, until the 2022 legislative session, when lawmakers ended it a year early.

Vehicle owners will no longer receive a bill for the vehicle excise tax.

What is the child tax credit for 2022?

The federal child tax credit for 2022 is $2,000, a decrease from the maximum higher rate of $3,600 per dependent in 2021.

The American Rescue Plan increased, in 2021, the maximum child tax credit to $3,600 for children under 6 and to $3,000, for children aged 7 to 17.

Filing your taxes for free via IRS Free File

There are many ways to prepare and file taxes. Bring them to a tax preparer, use paid tax software, use fillable forms provided by the IRS or use free programs, part of the IRS' "Free File" program.

As ProPublica reported in 2019, these programs are offered by the "Free File Alliance," which in past years meant they would offer free tax services to people below a certain income threshold and in exchange, the IRS agreed to not make a free tax preparation program.

While the IRS bills the "Free File" programs as being open to people with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less only one program, TaxAct, offers free tax preparation for people making that much in Rhode Island.

The IRS defines adjusted gross income as wages, dividends, capital gains and business and other income, but minus contributions to pre-tax retirement plans, like 401ks, 403(b)s and Individual Retirement Accounts, known as IRAs.

Tax backlog: IRS tax backlog smaller leading into 2023 tax season than it was in 2022

Three other programs offer free filing of both Rhode Island and federal tax returns, but all have greater income and age restrictions. The programs are:

⋅ TaxAct allows those aged 20 to 58, with an adjusted gross income of less than $73,000, to file their federal tax return for free as well as their Rhode Island tax return for free. For active duty military, the only restriction is the $73,000 income limit.

For those who work in neighboring states but live in Rhode Island, it also allows free state returns for Connecticut, Maine and Vermont, but not Massachusetts. State returns for other states cost "no more than $54.95."

⋅ TaxSlayer offers free federal filing for those who are 57 or younger with an adjusted gross income limit of $60,000, or for active military the income limit is $73,000. TaxSlayer also offers free state returns for Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Vermont, but not Connecticut or Maine. Other state returns cost $39.95.

⋅ FreeTaxUSA allows anyone with an adjusted gross income under $41,000 to file free federal and state tax returns. For active duty military, the limit is $73,000.

⋅ OnLine Taxes, which also goes by the name OLT, allows anyone with an adjusted gross income under $41,000 to file free federal and state tax returns. For those 67 and older, the income limit is $73,000.

IRS pauses plan to require payment services to report transactions over $600

Perhaps the biggest news of the upcoming tax year was the new requirement that payment services, like Venmo, Paypal, Cash App and Ebay, report business income above $600 on a 1099-K form, dropping the threshold from $20,000 in payments over 200 or more transactions. That new reporting threshold was part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in 2021.

Requirements paused: IRS delays $600 1099-K tax reporting for Venmo, PayPal, CashApp and more

The IRS, in December, announced it would delay the new reporting requirement for the next time taxes are due, in 2024.

That doesn't mean that people who earn at least $600 from e-commerce platforms can avoid paying taxes as they are still required to report all taxable income to the IRS. It just means that there isn't as much oversight into how much money they owe in taxes.

Will you see a tax cut in 2023? RI Governer's plans for next year

The worry had been that people who use the platforms for personal transactions, like splitting rent payments, would receive 1099-K forms, although PayPal spokesperson Joseph Gallo told USA Today that payments must be marked as "goods and services" to be eligible to receive a 1099-K from them. Paypal owns Venmo.

What about the yearly RI car tax?

No, there is no car tax in Rhode Island. Called an excise tax, legislators put an end to the tax on a vehicle's value during the 2022 legislative session, a year earlier than planned.

How much are license plates in RI?

License plates, or vehicle registration, for new cars in Rhode Island cost a minimum of $45 a year. Registration for passenger and commercial vehicles in Rhode Island is based on weight. Cars weighing up to 4,000 pounds cost $30 to register in addition to a Department of Transportation surcharge of $15.

The cost for registration increases by about $8 per 1,000 pounds, up to 10,000 pounds. For comparison, a 2023 Ford F-450 weighs 8,500 pounds.

The heaviest cars on the market: Weighing over 4 tons, this Ford truck leads the way

What is the Rhode Island standard tax deduction in 2022?

$9,300 for single or married but filing separately, up $250 from 2021

$18,600 for married and filing jointly, up $500 from 2021

$13,950 for head of household, up $400 from 2021

$4,350 for personal and dependency exemptions, up $100 from 2021

What is the federal standard tax deduction in 2022?

$12,950 for single or married but filing separately, up $400 from 2021

$25,900 for married filing jointly, up $800 from 2021

$19,400 for head of households, up $600 from 2021.

File jointly or separately? A guide for couples who said 'I do' in 2022

What is the Rhode Island standard tax deduction in 2023?

• $10,000 for single or married but filing separately, up $700 from 2022.

• $20,050 for married and filing jointly, up $1,450 from 2022.

• $15,050 for head of household, up $1,100 from 2022.

• $4,700 for personal and dependency exemptions, up $350 from 2022.

What is the federal standard tax deduction in 2023?

• $13,850 for single or married but filing separately, up $900 from 2022.

• $27,700 for married filing jointly, up $1,800 from 2022.

• $20,800 for head of households, up $1,400 from 2022.

What is Rhode Island's income tax in 2022?

Rhode Island has three income tax brackets. Like federal income tax, the rates are graduated. That means the first $68,200 earned in Rhode Island is taxed at 3.75%, while money earned beyond that point is taxed at a higher rate.

• 3.75% for up to $68,200, increased from $66,200 in 2021.

• 4.75% for $68,200 to $155,050, increased from $150,550.

• 5.99% for over $155,050, increased from $150,550.

What is Rhode Island's income tax in 2023?

Rhode Island has three income tax brackets, which increased for the 2023 tax season:

• 3.75% for $73,450, up from $68,200 in 2022.

• 4.75% for $73,450 to $166,950, up from $155,050 in 2022.

• 5.99% for over $166,950, up from $155,050 in 2022.

401k contribution limits increased for 2023

For anyone trying to max out their 401k contributions this year, the IRS increased the contribution limit for 2023 to $22,500, an increase of $2,000 over 2022's limits. It is the second year in a row that the 401k contribution limit has been increased.

The contribution limit for 2022 was $20,500, up $1,000 from the 2021 and 2020 limit of $19,500.

Catch-up contributions for people 50 and older have also increased for 401k plans, up to $7,500 in 2023 from $6,500 in 2022, 2021 and 2020.

IRA and Roth IRA contributions limits increased for 2022 tax year

Although 2022 is already past, taxpayers can still make contributions to an IRA or Roth IRA account, for 2022, until April 18, 2023, the day taxes filings are due.

For an IRA, contributions reduce adjustable gross income and reduce the amount paid in income taxes in a given year.

Retirement account contribution limits raised for 2024

The IRS has raised the maximum IRA and Roth IRA contribution limits in 2023, to $6,500. In 2022, the maximum contribution was $6,000.

IRA and Roth IRA contributions can be made starting in the new year and until the tax filing deadline the following year.

In 2022 and 2023, the catch-up contributions for people 50 and older is $1,000 a year.

Health savings account limits raised for 2023

Health Savings Account, known as HSA, account limits were raised in 2022 to $3,650 for a single person and $7,300 for families, up from $3,600 for singles in 2021 and $7,200 for families.

In 2023, the limit is $3,850 for singles and $7,750 for families.

Property taxes in Rhode Island

Property taxes in Rhode Island are levied by individual municipalities, which set their own rates. Many, including Providence, offer a homestead exemption to reduce the tax bill for those who live in the properties they own.

What types of taxes are there in Rhode Island?

Rhode Island has an income tax, a capital gains tax, a corporate income tax, a sales tax, an inheritance tax, property taxes and excise taxes.

Gas is an example of a good that gets an excise tax. Gov. Dan McKee has proposed, in the 2023 budget, to freeze a gas tax increase.

Are taxes higher in Rhode Island or Massachusetts?

According to the Tax Foundation, Rhode Island has a higher tax burden, 11.4%, than Massachusetts, at 10.8%.

Unlike Rhode Island, Massachusetts has a flat personal income tax rate of 5%. Rhode Island has a higher income tax rate of 5.99%, but only on income above $155,050.

In Rhode Island, income is taxed at 3.75% up to $68,200 and at 4.75% for $68,200 to $155,050.

However, Rhode Island has a higher base sales tax rate of 7%, compared to Massachusetts's 6.25%.

Is Rhode Island a tax-friendly state for retirees?

According to the website Kiplinger, Rhode Island is not a tax-friendly state for retirees, mostly because of high property taxes. Social security benefits are not taxed when they are below $95,800 for a single filer or $119,750 for joint filers.

What taxes do you pay in Rhode Island?

Rhode Island has an income tax, a capital gains tax, a corporate income tax, a sales tax, an inheritance tax, property taxes and excise taxes.

Gas is an example of a good that gets an excise tax. Gov. Dan McKee has proposed, in the 2023 budget, to freeze a gas tax increase.

Is there sales tax in RI?

Yes, Rhode Island has a sales tax. The base rate is 7%.

Quarterly tax due dates

If you earn income that isn't subject to withholding taxes, you're typically required to make estimated tax payments to the IRS. You can do this on a quarterly basis or through one annualized estimate. The annualized estimate is due on April 18.

The quarterly payments for 2023 are due by the following dates:

First payment: April 18.

Second payment: June 15.

Third payment: Sept. 15.

Fourth payment: Jan. 16, 2024.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reporting from USA Today was used in this report. Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: What to know about Rhode Island's 2023 tax season as inflation rages