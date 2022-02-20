Tax Talk: The 4 A's of the Refundable Child Tax Credit

Rick Klee

Ken Milani

Q: Schedule 8812, Credits for Qualifying Children and Other Dependents, is somewhat of a nightmare. Can you write a column on the Child Tax Credit?

— JB, email

A: The Refundable Child Tax Credit for Children (RCTC) has been increased for 2021 —that's the good news. The "price" taxpayers pay (a.k.a. the bad news) is layer-after-layer of complexity. Our condensed explanation will emphasize the following elements (a.k.a. "The 4 A's"): Age and other attributes of the qualifying child(ren); Advance payments; Additional people who qualify; Adjusted Gross Income phase out.

Age and other attributes begin with a requirement that the child must have a Social Security Number before the due date of the 2021 return. For each qualifying child age 5 or younger, the amount of the credit is $3,600. The RCTC drops to $3,000/child from ages 6-17. For example, a family with a 3-year old and two more children ages 7 and 10 will report a total credit of $9,600 — assuming no phase-out.

Advance payments were made to taxpayers from July to December 2021. Letter 6419 was sent by the IRS earlier this year with advance payment information. The above example family received the message from the IRS reporting $4,800 of advance payments. Thus, their RCTC would be $4,800 ($9,600 credit less the $4,800 paid in advance) which they would enter on line 28 of Form 1040.

Additional people who trigger the RCTC include (not surprisingly) a taxpayer's stepchild(ren), grandchild(ren) and great-grandchild(ren). The list expands to include people (who meet the age and SSN criteria) such as the taxpayer's sibling(s), step-sibling(s), half-sibling(s) or a descendant of any of these. These folks typically qualify if they meet the IRS requirements for a dependent.

Adjusted Gross Income phase out is a two-step computation that (given our space limitation) finds us referring you to the line 5 Worksheet in the Schedule 8812 instructions and line 9 on that same schedule. Suffice to say that single taxpayers whose AGI is less than $75,000 don't have to worry about the IRS breaking out its "eraser." The phase-out horizons for Head of Household ($112,500) and Married Filing Jointly ($150,000) provide some relief. We hope you will give us an "A" for effort as we wrap up.

Story continues

Ken & Klee's income tax bulletin board. (a) Taxpayers who did not receive letter 6419 mentioned above can go to the child tax credit update portal at www.irs.gov/CTCportal. If you filed as married filing jointly on your prior year return, both spouses were sent Letter 6419 … (b) We bet you didn't know for a casual gambler (i.e., anyone who isn't making gambling their trade or business) your 2021 gambling winnings (e.g., based on a Super Bowl bet placed in 2021) must be reported as 2021 income on line 8B of Form 1040, Schedule 1. Can you offset gambling losses (e.g., weekly lottery tickets) against your winnings? Yes, but you must document these events and include the losses in itemized deductions on Schedule A, line 16, of Form 1040. The write-off is "capped" by your gambling winnings. If you are a professional gambler (i.e., wagering is your trade or business), all the income and expense items will appear on Schedule C of Form 1040 and the net winnings will be subject to self-employment tax.

Rick Klee served as the tax director at the University of Notre Dame from 1998 through August 2019. A retired CPA, Klee is a graduate of Notre Dame. You can contact him at rklee@nd.edu.

Ken Milani is a professor of accountancy at Notre Dame where he served as the faculty coordinator of the Notre Dame Tax Assistance Program. Contact him at milani.1@nd.edu. E-mail questions to either.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Tax Credit: The 4 A's of the Refundable Child Tax Credit