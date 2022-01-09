Tax Talk: Clarification of RMD provisions and Qualified Charitable Distributions coverage

Rick Klee

Ken Milani

Q: Your Dec. 14 column that described the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) provisions was incomplete. Specifically, the current employer information and the Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD) coverage.

— RC, email

A: GUILTY … of the sin of omission. When a taxpayer owns 5 percent or more of a company where he/she is currently employed, the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) rules apply when the taxpayer reaches age 72 (or 70½ for taxpayers who reached this age on or before Dec. 31, 2019). Our QCD (Qualified Charitable Distributions) coverage generated much discussion. Here is TROTS (The Rest of the Story). QCDs are very helpful to taxpayers who do NOT itemize deduction but want to make a charitable contribution. As several readers pointed out, a QCD will reduce the amount you are personally receiving. Thus, if you are most interested in maximizing payments to yourself, then QCDs are not for you. However, those fortunate enough to have sufficient assets can make charitable contributions directly from IRAs in order to meet the RMD requirement and pay no tax on the QCD withdrawal. This may also help a taxpayer avoid moving into a higher tax bracket. Finally, QCDs are allowed only when IRA resources are used. Our "broad brush" approach left the impression a QCD could be made from any retirement plan.

Q: I set up an annuity account several years ago. In 2021, the first check from the account was received. Can you clarify the tax treatment of money received from an annuity?

— ST, email

A: We will again use the "broad brush" approach as we tackle this question since IRS Publication 575 — Pension and Annuity Income — is a mind-numbing 51-page effort available at www.irs.gov. In general, a portion of each annuity can be received tax-free. An exclusion is determined for each contract based on the taxpayer's investment (aka basis) divided by the expected return. The expected return element is tied to the type of annuity contract (e.g., fixed number of years; life expectancy with tables provided by the IRS; special treatment of plans in place as of June 30, 1986; multiple, variable, temporary life).

Story continues

Using the KISS (Keep It Simple, Sirs) principle, here's an example. A taxpayer's investment in a fixed annuity (say 20 years) amounts to $300,000. The exclusion allowed will be $15,000/year (i.e., $300,000 divided by 20). If the taxpayer's annuity payments in 2021 were $18,000, Form 1040 would list the entire $18,000 on line 5a but only $3,000 ($18,000 minus $15,000) is shown on line 5b.

Surgeon General's alert: If the annuity is other than a single life annuity (i.e., has some kind of label like joint; joint and survivor; non-qualified variable), you are strongly encouraged to turn the "heavy lifting" over to a tax professional, reliable software or the company that sold you the annuity since (you've been warned) Publication 575 will put you to sleep before you reach page 5.

• • •

Important reminder from "Ken and Klee." This is a big week (absent the Georgia vs. Alabama grid clash) to recheck your federal income and withholding tax for 2021. If you need to make an estimated payment to the IRS, please review the Form 1040-ES instructions available at www. irs.gov. You'll note the IRS allows multiple methods of payments besides a check. The "IRS Direct Pay" information includes a variety of choices. To avoid a possible penalty, the final payment is due on or before Jan. 18, 2022. FYI, most states abide by this date if an estimate is due at the state level. In most cases, estimated federal income taxes for 2021 are mandated if both of the following apply; (1) You expect to owe at least $1,000 in federal tax for 2021 after subtracting taxes withheld, refundable credits and other estimated payments made during 2021 and (2) the withholding, refundable credits and prior estimated federal tax payments are anticipated to be the smaller of (a) 90 percent of the reported income tax on your 2021 Form 1040 or (b) 100 percent of the tax shown on your 2020 tax return that covered all 12 months.

Rick Klee served as the tax director at the University of Notre Dame from 1998 through August 2019. A retired CPA, Klee is a graduate of Notre Dame. You can contact him at rklee@nd.edu.

Ken Milani is a professor of accountancy at Notre Dame where he served as the faculty coordinator of the Notre Dame Tax Assistance Program. Contact him at milani.1@nd.edu.E-mail questions to either.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Tax Talk: Clarification on the Required Minimum Distribution rules