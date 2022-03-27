Tax Talk: Dabbling in the stock market can be both 'good news' and 'bad news'

Ken Milani and Rick Klee
As a result of a little extra income, I began dabbling in the stock market during 2021. Do the gains and losses from stock transactions get taxed and treated the same way as my salary or interest income on a bank account?

— JM, email

Stock gains and losses are treated and taxed as "wins and/or losses" on capital asset activities. This classification provides a combination of "good news" and "bad news." Other property that falls into the taxable capital asset category includes (1) items that you collect including a,b,c (i.e., antiques, baseball cards, coins) assets (2) art or jewelry mainly held for investment purposes (3) one's personal residence (4) gold and/or silver and (5) a potpourri of other possibilities where space limitations keep us from providing a detailed listing.

Salary and interest are ordinary income items that do not receive any special treatment under the Internal Revenue Code. The income tax treatment of capital gains (CG) and losses (CL) involves a series of steps. The initial step involves classifying the CG and/or CL as long-term or short-term based on the "holding period." Generally, if you hold a taxable capital asset for more than one year before you dispose of it, the CG and/or CL will be LONG-TERM. Capital gain distributions listed on a brokerage account are taxed as Long-term capital gains (LTCG). Hold the taxable capital asset for one year or less before its sale, exchange or other taxable event and the CG and/or CL is SHORT-TERM.

The "good news" mentioned above surfaces when a taxpayer's activity results in an overall Net Long Term Capital Gain (NLTCG) where the preferential tax rate could be as low as 0% (that's right – nada, zero, zip) with the highest rate typically being 20% depending on your total taxable income. The "bad news" enters when your overall capital asset situation results in a Short-Term Capital Gain (STCG) or a Net Capital Loss (NCL). STCG is taxed as ordinary income with no preferential treatment. A NCL can offset only $3,000 of ordinary income in one taxable year. Any NCL in excess of $3,000 can be carried forward. The excess cannot be carried back. More "bad news" is that losses from the sale of personal-use property, such as your home or vehicle, are not deductible.

Two examples, we feel, will enhance your understanding of the capital gain/capital loss provisions.

Example 1 reports NSTCG = $5,000 while NLTCL tallies to $12,000; the ultimate result is a NCL of $7,000. Only $3,000 of the NCL will offset other income with $4,000 being carried forward. Example 2 shows a NSTCG of $5,000 being combined with a NLTCG of $12,000. The $5,000 will be taxed at ordinary income rates while the $12,000 qualifies for the preferential tax rate mentioned above.

Capital gain or capital loss reporting starts with Form 8949, Sales and Other Dispositions of Capital Assets (a relative newcomer to the IRS stable of forms) by segregating the short-term and the long-term transactions. The net totals of capital gains and/or losses are transferred to Schedule D of Form 1040. If you need more assistance, go to www.irs.gov for Publication 550, Investment Income and Expenses, and/or Topic No. 409, Capital Gains and Losses.

Surgeon General's warning: The above computations will take some time and may lead to expletives that should be confessed at the next Lenten penance service.

Ken & Klee's income tax bulletin board. Don't forget there are typically no income taxes withheld from the sale of securities or other capital assets. So, if you generate capital gains, consult your tax advisor to determine if you need to make quarterly estimated tax payments to the IRS … and possibly your state. Next week's column will provide additional information on estimated tax payments to the IRS and the state of Indiana. FYI, the IRS has already paid $45 million in tax refunds on tax returns filed for 2021 … an average of more than $3,350 per refund.

Rick Klee served as the tax director at the University of Notre Dame from 1998 through August 2019. A retired CPA, Klee is a graduate of Notre Dame. You can contact him at rklee@nd.edu.

Ken Milani is a professor of accountancy at Notre Dame where he served as the faculty coordinator of the Notre Dame Tax Assistance Program. Contact him at milani.1@nd.edu. E-mail questions to either.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Tax Talk: Reporting gains or losses from stock transactions

