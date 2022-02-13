Tax Talk: Estimated tax payment sent via mail causes a David vs. Goliath situation

Ken Milani

Rick Klee

Q: I have a problem with the IRS and can't get a resolution from them. I mailed my first installment estimated tax payment on April 6, 2021 with a check that has not been processed. The next three payments via the IRS website were accepted. Can I still make another 2021 payment to the IRS? Should I stop payment on the outstanding check?

— RG, email

A: As indicated in an earlier column, RG, the pandemic has caused the IRS to fall far behind in a number of areas: processing of returns, customer service and (based on your situation) timely handling of estimated tax payments.

An estimated tax payment sent through the mail puts you in a David vs. Goliath situation in two ways. First — sending it through the USPS and second — asking the IRS to process it in a timely fashion. Since both of these government agencies deal with large volumes of transactions, there is always the chance something will be misplaced. That certainly seems to be the case in your situation. However, unlike David, you enter the fray unarmed . . . at least for a while.

Our recommendation is to make the additional estimated tax payment now, via the IRS website, where you have had success in the past. Be sure to label the payment for the 2021 return. Then place the stop payment on the April 6, 2021 check. The stop payment will avoid a duplicate payment just in case the IRS finds and deposits your check . . . and provides documentation for future correspondence with the IRS.

It's likely you will receive a notice from the IRS after filing your 2021 return. The notice will state your estimated payments were not timely filed (because of the MIA April 6 payment). It will also include a late penalty amount. That penalty can be waived for "reasonable cause." Your response to the IRS will ask for the penalty to be waived based on evidence which (a) supports your effort to make the April 6 payment and (b) documents the stop payment.

Notes to RG and other readers in making a case for a "reasonable cause" waiver: (1) Use of certified mail on estimated payments and/or other income tax documents provides you with "ammunition" in the form of a "paper trail." The $7-$8 extra charge provides excellent documentation which is why corporations almost always mail returns and/or payments using the certified option. (2) A "track record" of timely payments (as well as timely filing of your returns) can be cited and hopefully serve as a persuasive argument — or a coat of armor — as the IRS considers your request for a waiver. (3) Another ally in your battle with the IRS is the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS), an independent organization within the IRS that helps protect taxpayer rights. The TAS offers help if your tax problem is causing a hardship or you have tried but haven't been able to resolve your problem with the IRS. If you qualify for the FREE (our favorite four letter word) TAS assistance, they will recognize you as an "unarmed David" and provide as much help as possible. For more information on the TAS, visit www.taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov or call 1-877-777-4778.

Story continues

Ken & Klee's income tax bulletin board. FREE income tax preparation is being offered through the Notre Dame Tax Assistance Program at the St. Joseph County Public Library, 304 S. Main St., South Bend on Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. This service, now in its 51st year, requires an appointment. Please call 574-282-4646 for more details. The IRS is urging taxpayers to use e-filing and direct deposit when filing their 2022 tax returns. The Notre Dame Tax Assistance Program encourages and offers e-filing.

Rick Klee served as the tax director at the University of Notre Dame from 1998 through August 2019. A retired CPA, Klee is a graduate of Notre Dame. You can contact him at rklee@nd.edu.

Ken Milani is a professor of accountancy at Notre Dame where he served as the faculty coordinator of the Notre Dame Tax Assistance Program. Contact him at milani.1@nd.edu. E-mail questions to either.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Tax Talk: Payment sent via mail causes a David vs. Goliath situation