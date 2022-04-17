Tax Talk: Exploring the Bible and its take on taxes and the tax collector

Rick Klee

Ken Milani

It's been a TAX TALK tradition to explore the Bible and its take on taxes on Easter Sunday. Here is the 2022 message.

"Tax farming" refers to a type of tax collection conducted in ancient times by private individuals rather than government personnel. These people would acquire the right, sometimes by auction, to collect a defined revenue for a specific period of time. Anything above what the Roman government required was kept by the tax collector.

Before Matthew wrote gospels, he was a tax collector. Per Matthew 9:9, "As Jesus was going down the road, he saw Matthew sitting at his tax collection booth. 'Come, be my disciple,' Jesus said to him. So Matthew got up and followed him." Jesus was criticized for this invitation because (per Christian author and speaker Grace Fox), "The entire community viewed Matthew (and his ilk) as a money-hungry cheat. They looked at him in scorn and judged him as a man who lacked integrity, since he raised more than what was required by the government. They considered him to be a person who lived to rip off anyone who crossed his path."

Matthew pulls no punches in describing the status of the tax collector in ancient Israel. At one point he describes a dinner involving many tax collectors and outcasts. Some Pharisees saw this and said to the disciples, "Why does your teacher eat with tax collectors and outcasts?" Jesus heard them and responded, "I have not come to call respectable people, but the outcasts." Jesus was aware of the tax collector's reputation and he is clear about what types of people he groups them with. In Matthew 21:28-32, Jesus talks in the temple to the elders and tells the parable of the two sons (one who did what his father asked, and one who did not) and adds, "Amen, I say to you tax collectors and prostitutes are entering the kingdom of God before you." A unique combination —grouping tax collectors and prostitutes together!

How about paying taxes? What would Jesus do? We turn to Matthew 17:24-27, "When Jesus and his disciples came to Capernaum, the collectors of the … tax came to Peter and asked, 'Does your teacher pay the … tax?' 'Of course,' Peter answered." The Scripture continues with Jesus giving instructions to Peter as follows, " … go to the lake and drop in a line; pull up the first fish you hook and in its mouth you will find a coin worth enough for my … tax and yours; take it and pay them our taxes." Another disciple writes in Mark 12:14-17, "Tell us, is it against our law to pay taxes to the Roman Emperor? Should we pay them or not?" But Jesus saw through their trick and answered, "Why are you trying to trap me? Bring a silver coin and let me see it." They brought him one, and he asked, "Whose face and name are these?" They answered, "The Emperor's." So Jesus said, "Well, then pay to the Emperor what belongs to him and pay to God what belongs to God."

St. Paul checks in with some positive strokes about taxes and its collectors in Romans 13:6-7. "This is also the reason that you pay taxes, because the authorities are working for God when they fulfill their duties. Pay, then, what you owe them; pay … your … taxes and show respect and honor for them all."

As Christians, we believe that Jesus canceled the debt caused by our sins by dying on the Cross. Past TAX TALK columns described debt cancellation as a taxable event. In the case of Jesus, the event was not taxable. The death and Resurrection of Jesus was remarkable and redemptive.

Ken & Klee's tax notebook. Today's column "brings down the curtain" on TAX TALK for the current tax season. God willing, we will return later this year to explain, explore and, hopefully, expedite your understanding of the ever-changing income tax laws. In closing, the words of Claude Renshaw, a friend and founder of TAX TALK, are appropriate, "WE WISH YOU MANY HAPPY RETURNS!"

Rick Klee served as the tax director at the University of Notre Dame from 1998 through August 2019. A retired CPA, Klee is a graduate of Notre Dame. You can contact him at rklee@nd.edu.

Ken Milani is a professor of accountancy at Notre Dame where he served as the faculty coordinator of the Notre Dame Tax Assistance Program. Contact him at milani.1@nd.edu. E-mail questions to either.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Tax Talk: The Bible and its take on taxes