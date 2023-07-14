The tax trap that leaves you with just 28p for every £1 you earn

inheritance tax

Britain’s inheritance tax burden means that the Government takes as much as 72p from every pound you earn in your lifetime, analysis reveals.

The death duty is typically charged at 40pc, but when income tax and National Insurance has already been paid, the effective marginal rate can be as high as 72pc.

That is according to analysis by tax firm RSM, who said that a business owner forced to pay death duties would lose £72 for every £100 earned, assuming they had also paid income tax, employers’ and employees’ National Insurance Contributions (NICs) and Class 4 NICs on the portion of cash that came into the inheritance tax net.

Meanwhile, a non-business-owner earning £60,000 a year would pay an effective tax rate of 56pc, once income tax, NI and inheritance tax are taken into account.

The calculations illustrate how multiple rounds of taxation can erode the income of taxpayers, even after their death.

The Telegraph is calling for inheritance tax to be abolished, along with more than 50 Conservative MPs.

Chris Etherington, of tax firm RSM, said: “It is the fact that the same income can be subject to tax multiple times that can really drive people to distraction with inheritance tax.

“Many taxpayers resent not being able to pass on their wealth at the time of their death, when they may have already contributed significantly to the Treasury during their lifetime.”

Those who think inheritance tax is progressive sometimes point out that streams of income are often taxed multiple times, and so double taxation is not inherently unfair.

But in a report called The Single Income Tax, the 2020 Tax Commission – a group established by pressure group TaxPayers’ Alliance – pointed out that inheritance tax is uniquely cruel in the way it is charged.

The authors wrote: “The idea that a family is taxed again just because they have suffered the misfortune of one of their members dying strikes most people as unjust.”

Another argument commonly made in favour of inheritance tax is that it is usually paid on “unearned income”.

Soaring property wealth is a major reason why thousands of middle-class families – who never expected to pay death duties – are now getting hit by the 40pc charge. The number of families paying inheritance tax is forecast to rise from 29,000 in 202-21 to 47,000 in 2027-28.

The rise in house prices, supporters of inheritance tax argue, has mostly gone untaxed, so hitting homeowners with death duties is only fair.

Others, however, argue that this attitude punishes families who save and accumulate assets.

Tom Clougherty, of think tank the Centre for Policy Studies, said: “The issue is not just that there are multiple layers of taxation. It is that those layers add up to ensure that earnings which are saved are taxed far more heavily than savings which are consumed straight away.

“This creates a systematic bias against saving and investment in our tax system – and that is very bad for capital formation and economic growth.”

John O’Connell, of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said the charge is “brutally unfair” on those “who do the right thing and save into old age.”

He added: “Every penny earned or spent is taxed, yet the Treasury still comes back for another dip into the pocket after someone dies.

“The UK should follow Australia and New Zealand by abolishing this death tax.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.