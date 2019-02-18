A tax service turned away a gay couple. Both sides claim discrimination

INDIANAPOLIS – Bailey Brazzel and her wife Samantha weren't trying to make a political statement last week. They were just trying to file their taxes.

But when the owner of an Indiana tax service refused to help because the same-sex couple was married, Brazzel said she felt she had to make some noise.

"I went in there to have my taxes done, not push my beliefs on her," said Brazzel, 25. "It's not professional to me to turn someone away because they do something differently than you would like."

Nancy Fivecoate, owner of Carter Tax Service in Russiaville, Indiana, said she's been harassed and abused after Brazzel spoke to media and posted on Facebook about her experience. Fivecoate said she is the one being persecuted for her beliefs.

"I've never repeated her name to anyone ... I haven't answered social media," said Fivecoate during a phone conversation. "I've done absolutely nothing except (follow) my religious beliefs. I can not put my name on that return."

Bailey and Samantha Brazzel were married in July 2018.

This is the latest skirmish in a culture war ignited by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. There have been controversies involving cake bakers, pizza makers and now a tax preparer who have refused to serve same-sex couples based on the religious beliefs of business owners and employees.

That's allowed under state law, unless a local ordinance says otherwise.

Brazzel said Fivecoate has prepared her taxes for the last four years. She and Samantha married in July. This is the first year they filed a joint tax return.

They went to Fivecoate's office Tuesday and she turned them away.

"My taxes don't have anything to do with our marriage," Brazzel said. "If you are going to run a business, you should be professional enough to do business with people from all types of backgrounds."

Fivecoate said she was polite and respectful to the couple. She gave them the name of another tax service who would help them.

"I am a Christian and I believe marriage is between one man and one woman," Fivecoate said in an emailed statement. She said she has prepared taxes for gay clients, but that she objects to same-sex marriage.

"The LGBT want respect for their beliefs, which I give them. I did not say anything about their lifestyle. That is their choice. It is not my choice. Where is their respect for my beliefs?"

Steve Sanders, associate professor at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, called the dispute a "symptom of the larger controversy surrounding the Religious Freedom Restoration Act."

"The sort of general principal of American law is a business is free to refuse to serve anybody they want for whatever reason except for where the law has provided specific protections," said Sanders.

The question here, Sanders said, is should business owners be allowed to refuse service based on religious beliefs?

Bailey and Samantha Brazzel.