Taxation by stealth

The headquarters of HM Revenue and Customs

As the NHS and the public sector grow so too does the tax burden necessary to sustain them, which is on course to hit its highest level since the Second World War. Voters appear keen on public spending, but rather less so on paying for it. It is no wonder, therefore, that the Government has turned to stealth taxes on the middle classes to cover its rising bills.

Rishi Sunak and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, have frozen tax thresholds until 2028. While other policy changes have gathered more attention, this is the measure economists have described as the biggest tax raid in 40 years. Soaring inflation means ever more people will be dragged into higher brackets even as their spending power stagnates or falls.

This underhand approach to raising funds is starting to bite into incomes already pressured by the parlous state of the economy. In combination with Hunt’s decision to cut the additional rate threshold, this freeze means the number of people in the 45p tax band has roughly doubled since 2020-21.

More than 1.2 million people, meanwhile, will be dragged into paying tax on the interest earned on their savings. That this should occur even as Hunt piles pressure on the banks to offer savers a better deal has not gone unnoticed; the Treasury giveth, but not as much as it taketh away.

Unless and until the Government can face the need to pare back the public sector, this is the future the British taxpayer faces. Creeping levies on labour and capital will sap incentives to work and invest, while pledges to boost the economy and create better-paid jobs will be discarded in favour of fuelling the machinery of the state.

