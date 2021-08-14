TaxBit Valuation Hits $1.33B Following $130M Series B Funding Round

BeInCrypto –

TaxBit raises $130 million in Series B round led by IVP and Insight Partners, valuation tops $1.3 billion.

Tax and accounting software provider, TaxBit, announced today via blog post a $130 Series B funding round. The company reports the funding has brought its total valuation to $1.33 billion. The round was led by IVP and Insight Partners also saw contributions from 9Yards Capital, Anthony Pompliano, Mardrona Venture Group, Sapphire Ventures, and Tiger Global. Additionally, General Partner at IVP, Tome Loverro, will join the TaxBit Board of Directors. PayPal and Coinbase are among past investors in TaxBit.

TaxBit says the injection of funds “scale its multi-channel ecosystem of tax and accounting offerings across enterprise, consumer, and government sectors.” The release adds that “the digital economy’s need for tax and accounting software grows with the industry as regulators require more formal reporting practices.”

