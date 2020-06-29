TaxCOOP invites the tax community to participate in the TaxCOOP2020 - World Tax Summit under the theme "Give Tax Cooperation a Chance!"

MONTREAL, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - In collaboration with the Government of Québec, the Government of Canada, the Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ) and the Quebec CPA Order, TaxCOOP invites the tax community to attend the TaxCOOP2020 World Tax Summit under the theme "Give Tax Cooperation a Chance."

TaxCOOP 2020 Logo (CNW Group/TaxCOOP) More

TaxCOOP2020 will be held online from October 13 to 15 and in person at the Montreal Science Centre on October 15, in compliance with the sanitary measures in effect at that time. In addition, on the morning of October 16, a session focusing on the Quebec fiscal context will be presented in collaboration with Sherbrooke University's Chair on Taxation and Public Finance.

TaxCOOP2020 is a free public summit where governments, politicians, businesspeople, academics, experts and civil society come together to discuss international taxation. TaxCOOP2020 will bring together diverse tax leaders, including Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance of France, Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the OECD's Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, and Gabriel Zucman, Professor of Economics at UC Berkeley, and author.

While countries are currently going through the biggest economic crisis since the crash of 1929, they are simultaneously incurring debt to combat the effects of COVID-19. Now more than ever, international tax cooperation is essential to ensure that the cost of the crisis is fairly shared among all taxpayers and that our governments have the means to finance the various economic stimulus measures taken. "Without such cooperation, tax competition could increase to the detriment of communities everywhere," says Brigitte Alepin, co-founder of TaxCOOP.

TaxCOOP offers a new experience with creative events , including debates, international competitions, brainstorming workshops, citizens' evenings, and a presentation of the documentary, Fast & Dangerous Race to the Bottom.

About TaxCOOP: TaxCOOP is a Canadian NPO organizing free and neutral public conferences on international tax competition and cooperation. After being held at the MMFA in Montreal in 2015, the World Bank in 2016, the UN in 2017, the OECD and COP25 in 2019, TaxCOOP is back in Montreal to organize the 2020 World Tax Summit. TaxCOOP is among the 50 most influential tax organizations and personalities in the world, according to International Tax Review magazine.

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook



Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taxcoop-invites-the-tax-community-to-participate-in-the-taxcoop2020--world-tax-summit-under-the-theme-give-tax-cooperation-a-chance-301084829.html

SOURCE TaxCOOP