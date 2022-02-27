Taxes 2022: Check the Status of Your Refund on the IRS App

GOBankingRates

The IRS2Go app is the Internal Revenue Service’s official app. While you can’t use it to submit your tax documents, IRS2Go does offer many features that simplify the filing process.

Using the IRS2Go app, filers can check their refund status, make a tax payment and get free tax help. You can also use the app to follow the IRS on social media platforms and sign up to receive IRS tax tips by email. The app is free to download and available in both English and Spanish. You can find IRS2Go in the Apple App Store, on Google Play and at Amazon.

Refund Status

You can check your refund status within 24 hours after your e-filed return is received, or about a month after mailing your paper return. In order to track your refund, you’ll need to provide your Social Security number, tax filing status and expected refund amount. The IRS says that most tax refunds are sent out in less than 21 days, but if you still haven’t received your tax refund after that, you may need to contact the IRS by phone.

Make a Tax Payment

You can use the IRS Direct Pay system through the IRS2Go app for a free, secure way to pay any taxes that you owe directly from your bank account. You can also use your credit or debit card through an approved payment processor. However, you may need to pay a fee depending on the payment processor.

Free Tax Help

If you’re eligible, you can gain access to free tax software from your mobile device to prepare and file your taxes and get your refund. You can also find a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or Tax Counseling for the Elderly site near you and receive free tax help. Free tax help is available to older taxpayers and taxpayers who make $58,000 or less per year or have a disability or limited ability to speak English.

