Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
mixetto / Getty Images
mixetto / Getty Images

Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger taxpayers don’t enjoy, including the ability to contribute more to retirement accounts.

See: What To Do (and Not Do) If You Can’t Afford Your Property Taxes
Find: 5 Presidents Who Raised Taxes the Most, and 5 Who Lowered Them

Some of the breaks date back 20 years, when they were included in the Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act that took effect in 2002, the AARP reported. The provisions were put in place because some lawmakers worried that boomers weren’t saving enough for retirement. Other tax-saving provisions were added in the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the tax breaks you’ll enjoy once you turn 50 and older:

  • Higher contribution limits for retirement accounts: The contribution limit for most employees with 401(k), 403(b), most 457 retirement saving plans and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan has been raised to $20,500 in 2022 from $19,500 in 2021. But employees 50 and older can add an additional $6,500, for a total of $27,000.

  • Higher contribution limits for Health Savings Accounts: Most taxpayers can contribute up to $3,650 to HSAs if they have coverage for themselves, or up to $7,300 for family coverage. The catch-up is an additional $1,000 if you reach 55 during the year. Just keep in mind that your contribution limit is reduced by any amount your employer contributed that has been excluded from your income.

  • Bigger standard deduction at age 65: Taxpayers get a standard deduction that reduces their taxable income and lowers their tax bill. For 2022, most married couples will get a standard deduction of $25,100. For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction is $12,550. But if you are 65 or older and file as a single taxpayer, you get an extra $1,700 standard deduction for tax year 2021 and an extra $1,750 for tax year 2022. If you are married and filing jointly, the extra standard deduction is $1,350 if only one person is 65 or older. If both are 65 or older, the extra standard deduction is $2,700. For taxpayers who are both 65 and older and blind, the extra deduction is doubled.

Learn: Tax Prep 2022: AARP Offers Free Assistance — What Documents Will You Need To Provide?
Explore: Top Tips for Painless Tax Prep

Another potential benefit is that you can use the new simplified Form 1040-SR for seniors if you are 65 or older and don’t have a complicated tax return. The form features a larger typeface it you still file paper returns.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

Recommended Stories

  • The $140 Bissell Power Steamer Lets You Deep Clean Anything – Just Add Water

    This handheld steamer comes with an extension wand and 29 cleaning accessories.

  • The Viral Toothbrush Holder from TikTok Is on Major Sale Right Now

    This viral toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser from TikTok will keep your toothbrushes clean, organize your vanity, and is perfect for the whole family.

  • Fire chief: Cut gas pipe found in basement after explosion

    Investigators have found a cut gas pipe in the basement of a Maryland four-story apartment building destroyed by an explosion and fire, but investigators are working multiple theories on the cause, a fire official said Friday. It is possible a maintence worker who was working on plumbing at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring at the time of Thursday’s explosion cut the gas pipe, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said at a briefing.

  • 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he feels 'guilty' for leaving Ukraine

    Maksim Chmerkovskiy of "Dancing with the Stars" said on Friday that he has felt "guilty" after escaping Ukraine amid the Russian invasion."I feel guilty. I feel bad," Chmerkovskiy said in an interview with "Good Morning America." "I feel ashamed. I feel upset."Chmerkovskiy told the morning show that he had a very emotional response to leaving the country. "I cried from the airport, I felt embarrassed ... the entire ride back cause I was the...

  • Will You Regret Waiting to Claim Social Security?

    Waiting to claim your Social Security benefits can pay off big time under the right circumstances. In fact, for a typical retiree on track to get the average benefit, delaying a claim from age 62 to age 70 could result in a monthly income that's almost $900 per month higher. One of the biggest reasons you could come to regret claiming Social Security late is if you end up passing away before breaking even.

  • What Does $5 a Gallon Gas Mean for the Average American?

    The idea of paying $5 a gallon for gas scares most Americans -- at least the ones who don't live in California, where AAA reports that the price per gallon for gas currently sits at $5.07. "Because the cost of crude oil accounts for about 52% of retail gasoline's final cost, the price of gasoline generally follows movements in crude oil prices, which followed a similar price path during 2019." Crude oil prices have, of course, been rising and they could climb even higher due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

    One of the greatest things about Social Security is that you're not tied down to one specific filing age. The earliest age you can claim Social Security is age 62. You also have the option to delay your Social Security filing past FRA and snag a higher monthly benefit for life.

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • Bullish Reversal Pattern or A Bull Trap in S&P 500?

    Was the Wyckoff spring last week in S&P 500 a true reversal pattern or a bull trap? Let’s analyze the price action with volume to get some clues.

  • How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax

    You can avoid capital gains taxes by investing long-term, taking advantage of tax-deferred retirement plans and offsetting gains.

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • Fact-check: Is the IRS taking money away from people who received unemployment benefits?

    Receiving unemployment benefits does not mean that a federal income tax refund will be reduced.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    The world is a turbulent place right now, and some investors are worried it could lead to more volatility within the stock market. If you're nervous about potential volatility, it may be tempting to either pull your money out of the market or press pause on investing for now. In theory, it may make sense to pull your money out just before stock prices fall, then reinvest when prices are at rock bottom.

  • Spring Cleaning Is Almost Here: Time to Get These Stocks Out of Your Portfolio

    If you own this trio of REITs, it might be time to find better alternatives. Here are some options you'll want to consider.

  • 3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Through March 1, both the benchmark S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite were lower by a double-digit percentage from their respective all-time closing highs. After all, every stock market crash and correction throughout history has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. Perhaps the smartest move investors can make right now is to scoop up shares of brand-name growth stocks.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • Want to Be a Stock Market Millionaire? Try This Warren Buffett-Approved Investment.

    Becoming a millionaire in the stock market may seem like a lofty goal, but it's more attainable than you might think. You don't need to be rich to generate wealth in the stock market, but you do need the right investments. While there are seemingly endless options to choose from, there's one, in particular, that legendary investor Warren Buffett strongly endorses: The S&P 500 index fund.

  • 10 Surprising Statistics About Income Tax and US Taxpayers

    They say two things are inevitable: death and taxes. But while most Americans have to pay taxes, they do not necessarily pay the same amount or share the same tax bracket. In fact, there are some...

  • Russia's central bank is scrambling to prop up the country's economy. Here's everything it's done to stave off sanctions and what it could do next.

    Russia's central bank is struggling to keep the economy going, but it might not have much more room to navigate. Experts predict what it can do next.