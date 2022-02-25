Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
svetikd / Getty Images
svetikd / Getty Images

Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger taxpayers don’t enjoy, including the ability to contribute more to retirement accounts.

Learn: Tax Prep 2022: AARP Offers Free Assistance — What Documents Will You Need To Provide? Explore: Top Tips for Painless Tax Prep

Some of the breaks date back 20 years, when they were included in the Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act that took effect in 2002, the AARP reported. The provisions were put in place because some lawmakers worried that boomers weren’t saving enough for retirement. Other tax-saving provisions were added in the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the tax breaks you’ll enjoy once you turn 50 and older:

  • Higher contribution limits for retirement accounts: The contribution limit for most employees with 401(k), 403(b), most 457 retirement saving plans and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan has been raised to $20,500 in 2022 from $19,500 in 2021. But employees 50 and older can add an additional $6,500, for a total of $27,000.

  • Higher contribution limits for Health Savings Accounts: Most taxpayers can contribute up to $3,650 to HSAs if they have coverage for themselves, or up to $7,300 for family coverage. The catch-up is an additional $1,000 if you reach 55 during the year. Just keep in mind that your contribution limit is reduced by any amount your employer contributed that has been excluded from your income.

  • Bigger standard deduction at age 65: Taxpayers get a standard deduction that reduces their taxable income and lowers their tax bill. For 2022, most married couples will get a standard deduction of $25,100. For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction is $12,550. But if you are 65 or older and file as a single taxpayer, you get an extra $1,700 standard deduction for tax year 2021 and an extra $1,750 for tax year 2022. If you are married and filing jointly, the extra standard deduction is $1,350 if only one person is 65 or older. If both are 65 or older, the extra standard deduction is $2,700. For taxpayers who are both 65 and older and blind, the extra deduction is doubled.

Another potential benefit is that you can use the new simplified Form 1040-SR for seniors if you are 65 or older and don’t have a complicated tax return. The form features a larger typeface it you still file paper returns.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

Recommended Stories

  • How Long to Keep Tax Records and Other Documents

    You'll also want to safely keep other documents for the right amount of timeBy Penelope WangMany Americans find the tax season stressful, but this year’s filing process could be worse than ever.A...

  • 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security

    So you think you know all you need to know about Social Security? If so, congratulations -- you are in the minority when it comes to knowledge of the nation's biggest retirement benefits program. See:...

  • 3 Reasons You Can't Rely Too Heavily on Social Security

    "Why should I save for retirement when I can fall back on Social Security?" It's a sentiment a lot of workers today uphold. The reality is that saving for retirement is difficult. Here's why you truly can't depend too heavily on Social Security alone.

  • Should You Itemize Your Taxes? Here's How to Know

    Filing a tax return can be a quick process, or a time-consuming one. Often, the amount of time you'll spend working on your taxes will hinge on whether you claim the standard deduction on your return versus itemize. Before we discuss how to make that call, let's quickly review what a tax deduction is in the first place.

  • Former Harley-Davidson executive Michelle Kumbier joins Briggs & Stratton

    Michelle Kumbier, a former high-profile executive for Harley-Davidson Inc. who reached a settlement with the motorcycle manufacturer over her departure in 2020, is taking over leadership of a division of Briggs & Stratton LLC.

  • The S&P 500 Just Fell Below a Key Level. How Low It Could Go.

    The index dropped to 4,151 by mid morning, leaving it decisively below the 4,222 level where buyers stepped in when stocks were sliding in late January.

  • Rochester's weather in February is always a little screwy. But this screwy?

    Is this normal for Rochester?

  • Corporate greed deserves bigger blame for inflation than Biden's policies

    The U.S. Department of Commerce reported in December that corporate profit margins hit their highest level in 70 years.

  • How Far Will a $1 Million Nest Egg Take You in Retirement?

    You probably envision millionaires living in mansions and traveling the world on well-staffed yachts, but a lot of millionaires look just like you and me. They go to a regular job, they have a monthly budget, and they save up for big-ticket purchases.

  • The Indian banker who gifted shares worth $500,000 to his domestic help

    Vembu Vaidyanathan has always been generous with gratitude towards those who have been part of his ride to success. It wasn’t exactly a surprise when he gave away shares worth 3.95 crore rupees ($526,000) of IDFC First Bank to his driver, personal trainer, office support staff, and domestic workers on Feb. 21. Earlier, in October 2020, Vaidyanathan had pledged 100,000 shares in IDFC, then valued at close to Rs30 lakh, to Gurdial Saini, his maths teacher from school.

  • Don't Underestimate Walking—New Research Says It Will Benefit Your Heart Health

    One simple change in your physical activity can make a significant difference for your heart health, according to recent research.

  • Over a foot of snow could fall in the Northeast as winter storm affects millions

    Just days after much of the Northeast enjoyed spring-like weather, a potent snowstorm came roaring into the region Friday.

  • Why the US may not be able to drop COVID restrictions like the UK

    Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has closely followed what the United Kingdom had done to combat the virus from its early response to its vaccination rollout. Outbreaks in Great Britain have been harbingers of what's to come in the U.S., and its policies have often helped shape America's COVID response. Over the past several weeks, the U.K. has been lifting COVID restrictions and, on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he was dropping the remaining rules in England including the requirement to self-isolate after testing positive, contact tracing and free administration of rapid tests.

  • She stole money from Sumner food bank, but she won’t go to jail. Here’s her sentence

    The former director of Sumner Community Food Bank pleaded guilty to forging checks to steal funds from the food bank.

  • Psaki Intends to Leave White House This Year, May Host on Mainstream News Network

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki reportedly plans to hang up her briefing binder this year and is seriously entertaining the idea of taking her career to a mainstream news network for a hosting role.

  • How a German state helped Moscow push a pipeline, weakening Ukraine

    In the north German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where former Chancellor Angela Merkel had her constituency, ties to Russia run deep – so deep, in fact, its leaders have defended a Kremlin project that the United States says helped cripple Ukraine. At issue is a new gas pipeline project, which Germany halted on Tuesday in retaliation for Russia's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, shortly before it invaded and brought Europe to the brink of a major war. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is the landfall site for the line, Nord Stream 2, which bypasses the former Soviet Republic.

  • Judge OKs Boeing settlement with investors over 737 Max

    A judge has approved a $237.5 million settlement of a lawsuit in which Boeing investors accused company board members of failing to properly oversee safety issues around the 737 Max before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people. The investors filed the so-called derivative lawsuit on behalf of Boeing. Insurers for several current and former Boeing directors will pay the settlement to Boeing.

  • Stimulus Update: These 4 Groups Are Still Eligible in 2022

    With the country now in its second stimulus-free month, it's looking less and less likely that there will ever be an extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit. It's all but certain that there won't...

  • Editorial: The U.S. couldn't stop Russia from attacking Ukraine — but it can make it pay

    The U.S. and its allies are being pulled into a war that nobody but Russian President Vladimir Putin wants.

  • Omicron subvariant raises eyebrows as numbers improve

    Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Maine case counts are lagging due to an ongoing data anomaly; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado's daily COVID case counts are now under 1,000 and the positivity rate is below the 5% benchmark, the latest numbers show, indicating major improvement.Yes, but: The expectation of new COVID variants is tempering enthusiasm as experts eye Omicron subvariant BA.2, writes Axios' Tina Reed writes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's b