Taxes or borrowing may have to rise again unless ministers use Brexit to turbocharge growth, CBI chief warns

Taxes or borrowing could have to rise again unless ministers use Brexit opportunities to turbocharge growth in the economy, the head of the CBI has warned.

Ahead of Wednesday's spring statement, Tony Danker called on ministers to develop a growth strategy that will allow British companies to outstrip their European rivals, and said that ministers were failing to grasp the opportunities arising from Brexit.

Mr Danker urged Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Brexit opportunities minister, to make use of the economic freedoms that the Government now has outside of the EU to use state aid to help British companies.

And in an admission that the CBI had been wrong on part of its approach to Brexit, he admitted the organisation had failed to grasp why sovereignty was so important.

In an interview with Chopper's Politics podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above, Mr Danker warned that taxes or borrowing would have to rise again, despite next month's manifesto-busting hike in National Insurance contributions, unless ministers prioritised economic growth.

He said: "Taxes are on the rise. Debt is on the rise and growth is flatlining. My big concern for this spring statement - and for the whole of economic policy this year - is that unless this Government works out how to get growth going, we are going to have more incidents like the National Insurance problem where of course, spending needs to go up.

"We've got public transportation systems that are nigh on uneconomic. We've got catch up education to do. We've got health paid for, but not, let's be honest yet social care.

"The pressures on public spending are inexorable. I'm not sure how much higher taxes can go, so you either borrow more, which I don't think many Tories want to do, or you grow more."

Mr Danker said that it was "morally legitimate" for the Government to hike National Insurance by 1.25 per cent - forcing most families to pay hundreds of pounds more in tax.

"Do I think it's morally legitimate for the government to tax more after the pandemic and that we as businesses should be paying more tax after the pandemic? Of course."

But he warned that the "pressures on public spending are inexorable" with more needed for social care. "We've got health paid for, but not, let's be honest [not] yet, social care," he said.

"I just don't think the government has done enough post-Brexit, post-pandemic crisis and in the light of what has been happening in the East [Russia's invasion of Ukraine] to get the country growing again."

Putting services first

Mr Danker said he wanted "a radical discussion" about what the idea of "Brexit Opportunities" looks like, by putting services first in trade talks and pledging to grow faster than the European Union.

He said: "What are the Brexit opportunities? If you ask me, number one - that we actually now are sovereign about an economic strategy to grow faster than the rest of Europe.

"Number two, we now can think about international trade on our terms - we should be thinking about services because we're a very services dominated economy."

He continued: "I was not a Brexiteer, but I am a post-Brexiteer. I'm interested in what happens now. Brexit is a two part process, part one - we leave. Part two - we grow, we flourish.

"The swashbuckling, Conservative enterprising party makes Britain a high growth country. I'm waiting for that part. That is the bit I am signed up for."

In a message to Mr Rees-Mogg, he said he wanted the Government to use its post-Brexit freedoms to ensure that the UK leads the way in renewable energy in places like the Humber.

"What are we backing? Are we backing emerging British success stories?" he asked.

He added: "I want to see the Brexit Opportunities Minister say 'I am no longer constrained by state aid. I'm going to put government right in the middle of that'."

Mr Danker also called for the UK to develop "the smartest, fastest regulation" and demonstrate the fleet of foot it showed by the speedy approval of the Covid-19 vaccine.

There have been questions over relations between the Government and the CBI, which are still strained due to the business lobby group's opposition to Brexit.

He said: "Let's be honest, when populism demands it, business will get taken out for a beating. That's what happens from time to time."

It was "regrettable" that when "the Government is under a bit of pressure, we'll get a bit of a whack".

Mr Danker replied: "People say the Government is anti-business. I don't believe it is. I do think this Government is quite populist."

Yet ministers were "betting the shop on the private sector" to deliver on their plans to create "a science super-power" and invest heavily in renewable energy.

Mr Danker, 50, who became CBI director general in late 2020, admitted that businesses had failed to grasp the importance of sovereignty in the debate over membership of the European Union.

He said: "My reflection on the whole Brexit period is that business people didn't like Brexit, most of them, because it was a curtailment of free trade. Surprise, surprise, they didn't like it, right?

"The political class interpreted that as a grand political act, and they didn't understand that sovereignty was more important. And you know what? They are right - sovereignty was more important. I've said to the Prime Minister and to others: 'For us, it was just business, but for you, it was something bigger'."

Mr Danker urged the Government not to drop its pledge to invest in net zero policies, which are being criticised by some Tory backbenchers.

"I am telling you now all the money is green, and the City of London is filled with people looking to deploy their money.

"And I'm telling you, the European Union is using their Covid Resilience Fund basically to build green technology.... The growth is green."

And in a signal that the Tories cannot take the support of business for granted Mr Danker said he was now regularly meeting with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

"We get a chance to comment on their policies. And so I think they're doing the right things that a Labour Party should be doing at this stage in the cycle."

