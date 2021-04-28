Taxes and gun control play huge part of media conversation surrounding Biden presidency

Taxes and gun control have become a huge part of the media conversation surrounding the Biden presidency in its first 100 days, according to new data.

Why it matters: Neither issue drew that much media spotlight in the final months of the Trump presidency. Instead, much of the focus throughout the end of last year was on issues like corporate crime, campaign finance and censorship.

Data: SignalAI. Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Details: The data from Signal AI, an AI-platform that measures article mentions, finds that certain topics, like diplomacy and conflict, have been frequently mentioned in articles about Joe Biden in his first 100 days in office.

The two topics seem to be intertwined around issues like the Iran Nuclear Deal. But several diplomacy stories unrelated to conflict have also garnered lots of media attention, like Biden’s move to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Tax has become a bigger story in recent weeks amid the president’s plan to raise corporate taxes in an effort to raise over $2 trillion to pay for infrastructure.

The big picture: The data finds that issues like the coronavirus and vaccines, which are still receiving ample coverage, haven't been as closely associated with articles mentioning President Biden.

Methodology: Signal AI aggregates global news data from over 5 million different sources, in over 100 different languages. It uses Natural Language Processing to enrich the data with information such as: Entities, Topics, Sentiment, Salience, etc.

