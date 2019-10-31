Before you see a dollar of lottery winnings, the IRS will take 25%. Up to an additional 13% could be withheld in state and local taxes, depending on where you live. Still, you’ll probably owe more when taxes are due, since the top federal tax rate is 37%. So the best first step lottery winners can take is to hire a financial advisor who can help with tax and investment strategies. Read on for more about how taxes on lottery winnings work and what the smart money would do.

How Are Lottery Winnings Taxed?

The IRS considers net lottery winnings ordinary taxable income. So after subtracting the cost of your ticket, you will owe federal income taxes on what remains. How much exactly depends on your tax bracket, which is based on your winnings and other sources of income, so the IRS withholds only 25%. You’ll owe the rest when you file your taxes in April.

The Trump Tax Plan dropped the highest tax bracket rate from 39% to 37%, so recent winners (and high earners) have caught a small break. You can find your bracket on the table below.

2018 – 2019 Tax Brackets Single Filers Married Filing Jointly Tax Rate $0 – $9,525 $0 – $19,050 10% $9,526 – $38,700 $19,051 – $77,400 12% $38,701 – $82,500 $77,401 – $165,000 22% $82,501 – $157,500 $165,001 – $315,000 24% $157,501 – $200,000 $315,001 – $400,000 32% $200,001 – $500,000 $400,001 – $600,000 35% $500,001+ $600,001+ 37%

On the bright side, if you’re in the top bracket, you don’t actually pay 37% on all your income. Federal income tax is progressive. As a single filer and after deductions, you pay:

10% on the first $9,700 you earn

12% on the next $29,775

22% on the next $44,725

24% on the next $76,525

32% on the next $43,375

35% on the next $306,200

37% on any amount more than $510,300

In other words, say you make $40,000 a year and you won $100,000 in the lottery. That raises your total ordinary taxable income to $140,000, with $25,000 withheld from your winnings for federal taxes. As you can see from the table above, your winning lottery ticket bumped you up from the 22% marginal tax rate to the 24% rate (assuming you are a single filer and, for simplicity’s sake here, had no deductions).

But that doesn’t mean you pay a 24% tax on the entire $140,000. You pay that rate on only the portion of your income that surpasses $84,200. In this case, that’s on $55,800. Your total tax bill would be $970 (10% of $9,700) + $3,573 (12% of $29,775) + $9,839.50 (22% of $44,725) + $13,392 (24% of 55,800) = $27,774.50. Usually, your employer would have withheld federal taxes from your paycheck, but if for some reason your employer didn’t, you would still owe $2,774.50 in federal taxes ($27,774.50 – $25,000).

Of course, if you were already in the 37% tax bracket when you win the lottery, you would have to pay the top marginal rate on all your prize money.

But these rules apply only to federal income tax. Your city and state may want a cut, too.

How Are Lottery Winnings Taxed by State?

Come tax time, some states will also take a piece of your lottery winnings. How large a piece depends on where you live. The Big Apple takes the biggest bite, at up to 13%. That’s because New York State’s income tax can be as high as 8.82%, and New York City levies one up to 3.876%. Yonkers taxes a leaner 1.477%. If you live almost anywhere else in New York State, though, you’d be looking at only 8.82% in state taxes, tops.

Of states that have an income tax, rates can span from about 2.9% to 8.82%. Nine states, however, don’t levy a state income tax. They are:

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

New Hampshire

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

If you live in one state and buy a ticket in another, typically the state where the ticket was bought (and the prize paid) will withhold its taxes at its rate. You will have to sort out how much you actually owe to your state at tax time (you will receive a credit for the amount already withheld–and the states will sort out who gets what between them).

These examples reflect possible outcomes from taking your winnings as a lump sum. In most cases, however, your options include taking your earnings as a series of monthly payments.