Taxi dispatcher faces felonies for credit card fraud

Mar. 8—MANKATO — A Mankato woman who worked as a dispatcher for a local taxi service allegedly used customer credit card information to buy auto parts and mobile game applications in 2021.

Jessica Olga Freerksen, 50, was charged with one felony for financial card transaction fraud Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. She was previously charged with a financial card transaction fraud felony Feb. 24.

The most recent felony charge stems from a report to police in March 2021.

A woman told police her mother, a 90-year-old residing in assisted living, had a fraudulent transaction on her bank statement, according to a criminal complaint. The purchase was for $37.50 linked to a Google account for a mobile game application.

The woman said her mother used a taxi service in Blue Earth County in January 2021 and gave her credit card information to a dispatcher over the phone. The dispatcher was reportedly Freerksen.

An investigator received records from Google showing the account was under Freerksen's name and had an email linked to her.

The activity occurred before another case of alleged fraud involving Freerksen in 2021, which led to the February charge.

A criminal complaint states in April 2021 a Fairmont police officer received reports of unauthorized charges on a resident's credit card.

A woman told the officer her husband needed a taxi service for a ride from Rochester to Fairmont in February 2021, leading her to provide her credit card information over the phone.

A couple of days later, the woman reportedly found a string of charges on the card totaling about $800. The charges came from eBay, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Walmart and Paypal.

Freerksen was the individual who picked up brake pads, brake kits and other parts from O'Reilly Auto Parts in Mankato, according to the officer, while the eBay and Walmart purchases were delivered to her address.

Mankato detectives found out from an owner of the taxi company that Freerksen was the lead dispatcher at the time. During an interview with Freerksen in April, she allegedly admitted to making purchases with the woman's credit card information but "stated she had done nothing wrong," according to the complaint.

