Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint in Gainesville

Aug. 23—A taxi driver responding to a call for service on Floyd Road was robbed at gunpoint last week, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the 46-year-old taxi driver responded to a call for a ride to the 1600 block of Floyd Road on Aug. 19.

Booth said an unknown number of suspects pointed guns at the driver and demanded money.

The taxi driver complied, and the suspects ran away, Booth said.

No one was injured.

They did not have information on how much money was involved.

Hall County deputies checked the area but did not find any suspects.

No information was provided on the suspects.