Taxi driver tries to forget about Maryland lottery ticket he bought. Then he wins big

A taxi driver won $50,000 on a lottery ticket he tried to forget about, Maryland lottery officials said.







In keeping with his personal strategy, the long-time lottery player purchased a $4 Bonus Match 5 ticket from Party Time Beer & Wine in Silver Spring and promptly pushed it from his memory, according to a Dec. 4 news release from the Maryland Lottery.

“The key is not to think about it,” he told officials. “Whenever I imagine how it will feel to win and what I’ll do with the money, I never seem to win.”

The lottery player won $50,000 in a Nov. 13 drawing and told lottery officials it came as a big surprise.

“I always tried not to think about it, of course, but when I did, I imagined that I’d jump for joy,” he told lottery officials of what it would be like to win. “Instead, I just stood there, completely frozen.”

He said it’s often tempting to imagine winning, according to the lottery.

“I won’t say that I win every time I manage to do it, but nearly every time I can put a ticket out of my thoughts, I bring home cash,” he said.

The driver and his wife plan to put the winnings toward their children’s education, the lottery said.

“There will be plenty of fun, family stuff, too,” the winner told officials.

Silver Spring is just outside Washington, D.C.

