Taxing legal pot could be good for states, but study says there’s little data to show it

The push to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida is alive and well.

A petition to put legal weed on the ballot in 2020 has triggered a Supreme Court review, a recent Quinnipiac University poll shows 65 percent of Florida voters support fully legalizing the drug and bill proposals are pitching legalization as a potential boon for Florida’s tourism economy, a step toward criminal justice reform and a way to boost local businesses in periphery markets.

One of the key selling points? Taxes.

“Other states are showing a windfall to both local and state governments depending on how the tax structure is set up,” said Michael Minardi, a Tampa attorney spearheading a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. “The economic revenue is huge.”

But as the chatter continues to grow around legalization, a recent report shows the state should tread lightly.

According to a new study by Pew Charitable Trust, there’s too much uncertainty and too little data for states to rely on recreational marijuana “sin” taxes for permanent fixes to budget shortfalls. The research found that states see high revenue growth in early years of legalization, but there is evidence that the growth slows as markets mature.

“It raises an important and larger point,” researcher Alexandria Zhang told reporters on a call Tuesday, “As states seek new revenue sources, lawmakers should consider how volatile the new revenue source is.”

Given how unpredictable recreational marijuana can be, states should instead treat it like any other nonrecurring source of dollars in order to reduce a budget imbalance, Zhang said. There are ways to ward off negative effects, however, like collecting money before spending it or using the revenue to shore up savings. Nevada, for example contributes proceeds from its retail tax toward a rainy day fund. Washington uses the revenue for some smaller healthcare programs.

The time frame is still unknown for how long it takes for a state to maximize revenue potential for recreational marijuana sales.

The 11 states that currently have legal recreational marijuana either tax the companies with a general retail sales tax, a marijuana-specific excise tax or both. Zhang pointed out that states like Oregon experimented with different tax structures until it found one that brought in the most revenue.

The excise tax is usually levied on a per-unit basis, like per ounce, per seed or a percentage of the value of the sale. In California, for example, the state collects $9.25 in taxes for each ounce of marijuana flower purchased by a company to sell or process into a cannabis product. When the final product is purchased, the state collects the general sales tax plus an additional 15% excise tax. Washington state, on the other hand, has no per-unit excise tax, but taxes marijuana sales 37% on top of the general sales tax.

Some states like Massachusetts give power to local governments to add an additional tax to fund projects in their communities.

The trickiest part is keeping taxes low enough to capture converts from the black and largely untaxed medical market but high enough to bring dollars to the state. Washington captured more of the state’s black market for example, while Colorado was slower to convert.

However, there’s little research that shows which structures work best.

“This is an open question,” Zhang said. “In the states that were the first to legalize, neither price nor demand has stabilized yet. Only time will tell when markets will mature to full capacity.”

What Tallahassee thinks

Last year, a bill to legalize adult-use marijuana was introduced by Democratic Representatives Michael Grieco of Miami, and Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando. The bill, which both lawmakers say will be filed again this year, put a $50 per ounce excise tax on product at the distribution level.

Fifteen percent of the taxes would go toward the Alcoholic Beverage and Tobacco Trust Fund (to be renamed to include marijuana), and the rest would be transferred to the Legislature’s general revenue fund.

Grieco called the tax revenue an “added bonus” to the main goal of the proposal, which is criminal justice reform.