All these taxing questions: Will my Roth IRA affect my Social Security?

Q. I have a Roth IRA and I understand that I won’t pay taxes on my contributions when I retire. I also understand Social Security can be taxed if your income is too high. If I add the Roth IRA withdrawals to my pension and my Social Security becomes taxable, doesn’t that make the Roth taxable, in effect? — Alice in Palm Bay

A. Alice, you will be happy to know that qualified distributions from a Roth IRA are completely excluded from your income and are received tax-free. Assuming you are over 59½ and it has been more than five years since you opened your first Roth IRA account, your Roth IRA distributions will be “qualified” distributions and thus tax-free. Qualified Roth distributions are not even reported on your tax return and do not have any effect on the taxability of Social Security benefits.

Persons younger than age 59½ also have some tax-free access to some Roth IRA funds. Because contributions are made with after-tax dollars, contributions can be distributed out of a Roth at any time without tax regardless of age. One can also get back tax free, any amounts converted to a Roth IRA more than five tax years ago regardless of age. However, earnings on contributions and on converted amounts can be taxable when distributed if taken prior to age 59½ or if distributed within five tax years of opening one’s first Roth IRA.

You are correct that there are some tax-free sources of income that can result in some taxes or other costs. One is interest on municipal bonds. The interest itself can be tax-exempt but the tax-exempt interest is reported on your tax return and is included in the calculation that determines how much of your Social Security is taxable. The effect can be taxation due to the presence of otherwise tax-free interest.

In addition, tax-exempt municipal bond interest is included in Modified Adjusted Gross Income for purposes of establishing Medicare premiums. Again, while the interest paid on such bonds is not taxed directly, the interest can put you over a threshold for Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts (IRMAA). If you cross an IRMAA threshold in 2022, your Medicare premiums will be higher in 2024.

Another example is long term capital gains. For 2022, to the extent your taxable income stays under $41,676 as a single filer or $83,351 if you are married and file a joint return, long term capital gains are not taxed. However, the gross amount of those gains is part of your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI). There are several items affected by AGI such as medical expenses for those itemizing deductions on Schedule A. The net effect is taxes or costs where none were expected at first glance.

