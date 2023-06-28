Taxman blasted for closing phone lines without assessing impact

HM Customs and Revenue self assessment notice to complete a Tax Return

The tax man has been blasted for closing a vital phone line over summer without assessing the impact.

Earlier this month HM Revenue and Customs shocked taxpayers when it announced that one of its self-assessment phone lines would be closed for three months from 12 June so it could deploy 350 advisers elsewhere.

The tax office gave less than a week’s notice before shutting down the helpline, which receives more than five million calls from taxpayers each year.

In response to a letter from the tax office defending the closure, chair of the influential Treasury Committee, Harriett Baldwin, today accused HMRC over a “failure of leadership” after the tax office revealed it did not consult third-parties on what impact the helpline closure will have on the millions of taxpayers that use the service.

She said: “I am disappointed by the lack of detail and transparency displayed by the leadership of HMRC in response to my questions on the summer closure of an important taxpayer helpline. There is clearly a lack of clarity over the impact this decision will have on taxpayers. This simply isn’t good enough.

“These decisions should not be taken in haste and with no consultation, and as a Committee, we will be keeping a close eye on developments in this area.”

Angela MacDonald, the tax office’s deputy chief executive, told the committee its analysis showed a vast majority of taxpayers filed self-assessments online. She said demand for help with tax bills was generally lower in the summer months and added it was right to pilot a seasonal helpline model.

In a written response to the committee she said: “Our analysis shows that we should be able to handle the vast majority of self-assessment queries over the summer through our digital service, backed up with a webchat adviser service. We will evaluate how our customers respond to this digital shift and use this experience to improve self-assessment and other services in the future.”

She added the closure of the helpline was “not related to our flexible working policies in any way”, after MPs on the Treasury committee demanded to know if HMRC’s working from home policy was a reason behind the closure. Government figures show fewer than a third of HMRC staff were in the office in the last week of May.

This is not the first time HMRC has been interrogated by MPs for customer service issues. At the start of the year, MPs asked the tax office why taxpayers were being forced to wait on the phone for hours before being cut off.

Meanwhile, the Public Accounts Committee – responsible for overseeing government expenditure – called HMRC’s customer service levels “unacceptable”.

